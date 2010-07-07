Google Checkout Blog was announced that an Android payment extension has been added for Google Checkout. With this new tool merchants can use their laptops to let customers make purchases right from their phones. You can use the new Android Payment Extension for the Google Checkout Store Gadget on your laptops.
With the gadget, merchants can quickly and easily accept Google Checkout payments as well as payments via Android by setting up a simple store. This extension helps merchants quickly set up a store and accept payments. The process is quite easy for merchants.
- Set up a merchant Google Checkout account
- Set up a web-store using the Google Checkout Store Gadget Wizard
- Compile and submit a list of your available items
- Follow the wizard to embed the Gadget
- Install Android Payment Chrome Extension
After setting up the new account, the merchant just gets the customer’s shopping list and creates a cart and opts to checkout with the Android. After that, the customer scans the QR code shown with their phone. This code is what allows the customer to access the purchase page and complete the purchase.
Source: http://googlecheckout.blogspot.com/2010/06/pay-on-go-with-android-payment.html
Comments
One Response to “Pay on the Go with Android Chrome Payment Extension”
I would like to thank you for the efforts you’ve put in writing
this blog. I’m hoping the same high-grade website post from you in the upcoming
also. In fact your creative writing skills
has encouraged me to get my own website now.
Actually the blogging is spreading its wings quickly.
Your write up is a great example of it.