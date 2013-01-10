Everyone got excited when Samsung officially launched the multiple color variants of their flagship phone of the year the Galaxy SIII and with the newly launched Galaxy SIII mini people were also expecting the S3’s younger sibling to get a taste of all those juicy colors which were initially only available for its elder brother. According to a frw reliable sources, Samsung have launched a whole new and wide range of colors for the Galaxy S3 mini. The colors include Titan Grey, Garnet Red, Onyx Black, Marble White and Pebble Blue (with the latter two colors initially launched along with the phone). Here’s a quick look at all the colors including both old and new.

So there you have it guys ! Which one would you be opting for ? Do share your choice with us . Kudos

Be Sociable, Share!













Comments

comments