Infinix, the fast-growing mobile technology brand in Europe, Africa and Middle East has announced the launch of their new smartphone Infinix HotNote in Pakistan. Designed in Paris and shanghai, with a novel selling concept, the device will be made available through the county’s leading online retail store Daraz.pk.

HotNote runs on android 4.4.2 KitKat, equipped with an immense 4000 mAh super capacity battery and exhibits innovative super-fast charging speeds. Charging the device for just 20 minutes, would result in operational battery life of up to 7 hours. The device with its unsurpassed technology, gives 2 days of extreme smartphone usage, it can run up to 600 hours in standby and provides consumers with almost 21 hours of talk time.

Infinix is bringing a revolution to the smartphone industry of Pakistan. Jean Alexis,Vice Presidentat Infinix said “We are incredibly excited about this new device. The size, superior battery life and overall performanceof the Infinix Hot Note allow the consumers to enjoy the big screen, superior performance with a prolonged battery life. The device bridges the gap between smartphones and tablets, pleasing consumers across all touch points.”

This ‘factory-to-consumer’ model, Infinix’s exclusive partnership with the country’s largest e-commerce platform significantly reduces the channel costs, meaning that consumers are able to enjoy this high tech device at a modest price of PKR. 12,900/-

Muneeb Maayr, CEO of Daraz.pk commented on its exclusive partnership: “Daraz.pk is proud to be the online retail partner for Infinix Mobility, due to their unique selling approach we are quite optimistic to see a shift in boosting ecommerce business in Pakistan. HotNote has already gained significant traction on leading digital forums through its unique initial campaign leading to the great response we have received. Along with Infinix mobility, we are delighted to begin this new chapter in online retail in country.”

Infinix HotNote comes with dual SIM and dual slot support for both 2G & 3G. It has a 5.5 inch HD IPS screen, with 16GB ROM and 1GB RAM combined with a 1.4GHz Octa Core processor that makes it lightning fast and allows it to run games in high resolution, play music and HD videos, and multitask without any strain on performance.

HotNote has a front camera of 2MP enabling users to capture 75 degree wide-angle shooting for selfies, and comes with an 8MP back camera with advanced imaging sensor, allowing users to capture HD video at 30 frames per second.The device comes with metallic premium finishing in four different colours Anthracite Grey, Champagne Gold, Copper Brown and Mint Green.

