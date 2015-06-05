There comes a time when not so well known OEM’s tend to bring devices that wow us. They are sometimes notoriously difficult to get in all parts of the world but we are really lucky that it arrived at our shores and we were lucky enough to get our hands on one. The device we are talking about is the Infinix Hot Note (X551)! So enough said, lets get straight to the hands on below!

Design and Body

The Infinix Hot Note (X551) has a plastic body, weighing in around 172 g and is 8.9mm thick which makes the device feel pretty light considering the size of the display. Even though the body is made of plastic (durability might be a question) the device feels pretty sturdy in the hand and have yet to find any finger smudges on the back of the device. Three capacitive touch keys (home, back and recent apps) are housed just below the display, so no hard home key on this one, with the power and the volume keys on the right side of the device for easy one hand usage. The plastic back panel does open, but only for the dual-sim card and microSD card slot. The device comes in four fashionable color schemes, the front of the device is always black, the back of the device is a whole another story. The Hot Note comes in Copper Brown, Champagne Gold and Mint Green and my personal favorite Anthracite Grey. The Mint Green version is not available yet, but we assume it might be in the near future.

Performance Now, this is the part which surprised quite a few of us. Under the hood, the Infinix Hot Note packs a 1.4 Ghz MediaTek MT6592 Octa- Core processor, which is a beast of a processor. The RAM on the other hand is just 1GB. That being said, the Octa-Core processor easily makes up for the lack of RAM in the device, making high graphics games such as Mortal Kombat X and Modern Combat 5 (multiplayer online and offline) run smoothly without any lag or frame rate drop, which is quite impressive. Display and Screen Size Talking about the size of the screen, the Infinix Hot Note has a 5.5 inch High Definition IPS display having 720×1280 resolution (267 PPI). The 720p HD display makes the colors really pop, making playing games and watching pictures or videos even more fun. Though the display cannot be considered the best out there, it still is able to hold its own against a number of competitors in the market currently. The size of the display puts the device in the Phablet category (anything above 5.1 inch). So for those who are looking for a small size device, this phone is not for you. Camera The Infinix Hot Note houses 8 Mega Pixel Omni Vision 8865 image sensor back shooter with LED flash and a 75 degree wide angle 2 Mega Pixel camera in the front, perfect for selfies. According to them, the OV8865 image sensor they have used, enhances Dynamic View by 5% and improves low-light photography by 50%. The camera software has a minimalistic touch to it, making the screen show more of the picture, without wasting any side of the screen. Other than that, the software comes packed with features, such as filters and different photography settings that include, Face Beauty, Panaroma, Multi Angle View, Motion Track, Live Photo, Automatic Scene, Smile, HDR and Sound Camera. The camera also has object tracking built in which really helps if the target is continuously moving. The device takes videos at Full HD 1080p at 30 fps and comes with various fun settings such as Time Lapse and Slow Motion. We were quite impressed with the camera when taking various day and night time shots, plus the macro shots were the ones that surprised us the most. You can head over to our camera test post for further details.

Storage

The phablet comes in only one memory size variant, i.e. 16GB internal memory, which is more than enough for most people. If you are one of the few who consider storage to be very important and want loads more, then no worries Infinix has got you covered. The Hot Note also has a microSD card slot which supports upto 32GB. So memory is not an issue with the device.

Software

The Infinix Hot Note runs on Android 4.4.2 KitKat out of the box, with their own theme on top of it. Apps such as SwiftKey, WPS Office and other social media apps come built in, though the best part is you can un-install them unlike some OEM’s which do not allow to do so, until you root the device. This is a very big plus point. The device also comes with its own app store with the Google Play Store as well. It is more like the Galaxy App store, where you get apps made specially for the OEM’s own devices. The device already has received a bunch of performance and bug fix updates, and is ready to get Android 5.0 Lollipop somewhere in August.

Gesture Controls and Tap to Sleep/Wake Up

The Infinix Hot Note comes bundled with a bunch of cool functions. Gesture control is one of them, well it does what its name suggests. You draw an alphabet on a closed display and the designated apps opens up, for example just draw a “C” on the screen and the camera will start up bypassing the lock screen. This comes in handy for quick pictures. Tap to Wake Up is another cool feature which you do find in quite a few devices out there, but Tap to Sleep is something which users who have rooted devices have been able to enjoy in the past. Now you can too! No root required.

Battery

Now is the time for the “piece de resistance”, the battery. Battery life on smart phones has always been a big question mark, but then again there are devices with amazing battery life. I am happy to announce that this device is one of them. The Infinix Hot Note comes with a massive 4000 mAh Li – Polymer non-removable battery which according to Infinix lasts for 2 whole days. After our rigorous testing the Hot Note did manage to last for more than 36-38 hours which is pretty good considering the flag ships of some major OEM’s do not manage to last this long. So, if you have daily normal usage (texting, calling, wifi on all day) then it will easily last you more than 1 and a half day. The device comes packed with power managing options, including the Ultra Power Saving Mode, found in the latest Samsung or HTC devices. It changes the display to grey – scale and limits usage to calls and texts. This comes quite handy when you are about to leave work and your battery is just at 5% and you have no time to charge your device, with the Ultra Power Saving Mode, it will easily last until you reach home.

The Infinix Hot Note comes with fast – charging capabilities as well, the device can last for up t 7 hours on just a 20 minute charge, a whole day on just a 55 minute charge, which is very useful considering our busy schedules. The device takes 2 hours to reach 100% though.

Our Verdict

Infinix is a brand that not many of us are aware of this part of the world, though, surely but slowly people will begin to notice. If they keep on bringing devices like the Hot Note. The best part is that the device is super budget-friendly. The Infinix Hot Note just costs PKR 12,900 (US $129). To get such specs for such a good price, will make it a worthy competitor for the more well known devices in the market these days. So, lets go over the pros and cons of the device.

Pros:

Impressive Battery

Good Camera

Bright HD Display

Lots of Processor power

Fast Charging

Ultra Power Saving Mode

Cons:

Plastic Build

Non – removable battery

Ringer could have been louder

To be honest, there was not much to fault in the device. The specs are great, the price is amazing, what else would you want? This is a must buy device for people who do not want to spend too much of their money, but want some proper usability options. It is currently available in Pakistan only from Daraz.pk. It is also worth mentioning about the warranty claim Infinix is providing. The company will be give you a brand new device if the company is not able to repair the device in the time allocated. This is a first ever, any company is giving such an offer. If the Hot Note is anything to look back on, then we are very excited as to what other devices Infinix brings in the future.

Specs Sheet

1.4 Ghz MediaTek MT6592 Octa- Core processor

1 GB RAM

16 GB internal memory , microSD support up to 32 GB

8 megapixel rear camera with object tracking, 2 megapixel front camera with 75 degree wide lens

5.5-inch 720p High Display (267 ppi)

4000 mAh Li – Polymer Battery

Fast Charging

20 minutes charging for 7 hours of use, 55 minutes charging for 1 day

Thickness: 8.9 mm

Weight: 172 g

