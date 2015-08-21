Infinix Zero 2 is a device which is being quite talked about in the past few weeks. Our first impressions of the device seemed to be quite promising, due to its sharp Super AMOLED display, Kevlar back and a very decent front facing camera.

Other specs include an Media Tek 2.0 Octa-core processor, 2GB RAM and 32GB internal memory, a 2300 mAh non-removable battery and ofcourse a micro SD card slot. The Infinix Zero 2 also has dual-sim support so you do not need to carry two devices for your work and personal numbers.

That being said, it is important to know what you get with the device right? So, with out any further delay scroll down to see our un-boxing of the Infinix Zero 2.

Infinix Zero 2 – UnBoxing from Talk Android Phones on Vimeo.

If you’ve liked what you see then you can head over to Daraz.pk to get your very own Infinix Zero 2.

