Infinix Mobility has proudly announced that Android 5.1 Lollipop is now available for their Infinix Hot Note and Hot Note Pro. Now OTA (Over the Air) updates are coming in very slowly. You can check for your self if you have received the update by clicking on the System Update app in your app drawer. Now for those who don’t like to wait (like me) can manually update Hot Note and Hot Note Pro as well.

In this post I will provide step by step instructions to update Hot Note. (Do not worry it is not that hard).

NOTE: Anybody who uses this method and something goes wrong with their device, Talk Android Phones will not be held responsible in any way. If your device gets bricked, you must have messed up the steps. Also if you have rooted your device, Un-root it first.

Well if you have read the above notice carefully then you are good to go. I would recommend to go through all the steps first before doing anything.

STEP 1: Download the ROM

First things first, you need to download the official Android 5.1 Lollipop update from Infinix’s website the link is give below:

STEP 2: Setting up your Computer

Now, things get a bit tricky! You will require all of the below files in order to make this work properly!

Download SP Flash Tool : Download the latest version from this link and extract the zip file in your computer.

Download MediaTek VCOM Tools: Go to this link and follow the instructions given. Make sure you disable signature verification first before installing this driver.

For added help here is one more link.

After both the above steps are completed you need to open Flash_Tool.exe (found in the SP Flash Tool folder).

Click on Scatter Loading

Look for a text file from the ROM you had downloaded called “ MT6592_Android_scatter.txt ”

” Wait for the SP Flash tool to compile its own stuff.

Select Firmware Upgrade option

You can see the images below to know where “Scatter Loading” and “Firmware Upgrade” can be found.

STEP 3: Set up the Phone

Now come back to your phone and Go to settings –> Developer Options –> Enable USB debugging. If you don’t see Developer Options, go to About and keep clicking on Build Number until it says “You’re now a developer”.

Then Enable Debugging

Remove your phone SD card.

Switch it off.

Pray everything works!!!

STEP 4: Flashing the ROM

Now its time to head back to the computer, you would already have the SP Flash tool open at this point.

Click on the Download button

Connect your phone via USB Cable to your computer

Wait for the magic to happen! (The yellow bar below will start to fill)

The process will end once you see a Big White Tick on a Greenish-Yellow background.

Once the above tick pops up, disconnect the phone from the computer and power up your device. The reboot takes time, so be patient!

STEP 5: ENJOY!!! 🙂

If everything is done correctly you will have Android 5.1 Lollipop running on your Infinix Hot Note or Hot Note Pro device! I have tried this method on a couple of devices, and I have yet to face any problem. The process works flawlessly! So, go ahead give it a try and let me know how it goes.

