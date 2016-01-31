The rumor mill has been spinning quite a lot for Samsung’s next flagship device, the S7 and S7 Edge. Leaks of 3D images have surfaced thanks to, none other than, ours trusted leakster @evleaks. Now he is back with renders of the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge on his VentureBeat page.These renders also confirm the fact that Samsung are coming out with 2 size variants for their next flagship. According to previous rumors the Galaxy S7 and the S7 Edge will be launching on March 11 globally.

