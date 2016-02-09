Huawei has been known for taking out some of the best looking budget smart phones in the past. And yet again, they have outdone themselves with the Honor 5X. Even though the device is a “budget phone”, it sure does not look like one. The all aluminum body makes the device look and feel like any premium device out there. Other than that, it even has a finger print sensor at the back. Now, how many budget phones you know out there who have the same? (except for the Nexus 5X).
Huawei Honor 5X Specs
- 5.5-inch 1080p IPS display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 616 processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage with micro SD card slot
- 13MP camera (rear) / 5MP (front facing)
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual SIM
- LED notification
- Android 5.1.1 Lollipop / EMUI 3.1 custom UI
Here is the first look of the device:
The device will be available for PKR 29,799, which is a great deal for a budget friendly device with some kick ass hardware.
Comments
2 Responses to “Huawei Honor 5X – First Look”
Hey! is Huawei Mobile Pakistan going to launch it today, Feb 10?
It is out now!