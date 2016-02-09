Huawei has been known for taking out some of the best looking budget smart phones in the past. And yet again, they have outdone themselves with the Honor 5X. Even though the device is a “budget phone”, it sure does not look like one. The all aluminum body makes the device look and feel like any premium device out there. Other than that, it even has a finger print sensor at the back. Now, how many budget phones you know out there who have the same? (except for the Nexus 5X).

Huawei Honor 5X Specs

5.5-inch 1080p IPS display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 616 processor

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage with micro SD card slot

13MP camera (rear) / 5MP (front facing)

Fingerprint sensor

Dual SIM

LED notification

Android 5.1.1 Lollipop / EMUI 3.1 custom UI

Here is the first look of the device:

The device will be available for PKR 29,799, which is a great deal for a budget friendly device with some kick ass hardware.

