The LG5 has been finally announced and to be honest has surprised a lot of us. The LG G5 is the very first modular phone, which means that you can convert the device into a camera or a high definition music player. The design language has changed quite a bit as well, which is always fun to see. Though how many people appreciate the change is still to be decided. The back volume and power buttons have been now replaced with a finger print scanner, which doubles up as a power button.

On the back of device is a set of dual cameras, a standard 16MP camera with OIS and a secondary 8MP camera for wide angle shots, so when you take a picture, the camera will capture up to a wide angle of 135 degrees. You even have the option to manually choose which camera you want to use, the transition between the two is pretty smooth as well. The front of the device houses a 8MP shooter.

The LG G5 has a 5.3 inch IPS QHD Quantum Display, with the Always on Display feature. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 chip-set, Adreno 530 GPU with 4GB of RAM. Storage wise the LG G5 comes in 32GB and a microSD card slot which can handle up to 2TB. The battery on the device is a 2800 mAh and is removable.

On the software front the LG G5 runs on the latest Android 6 Marshmallow with LG UI. An interesting thing is that LG have revamped their UI quite a bit from the LG G4. Most importantly there is no longer an app drawer, according to LG people did not really care about the app drawer and this way, apps are more easily accessible.

Now, lets talk about the LG Play Modules, the LG G5 comes with a bunch of new accessories they call modules. Now, two of them are attached to the phone itself, you just need to press the button near the bottom of the device and the bottom of the device literary opens up like a gun’s magazine. Then you can attach whichever module you want. Other than that there is a new VR head set, a 360 degree camera and even a cool little robot.

Taken from the official press release:

LG CAM Plus The LG CAM Plus is a versatile camera module that can be attached through the battery slot to deliver a comfortable grip and convenient control of a standalone camera. The LG CAM Plus provides physical buttons for power, shutter, record, zoom, LED indicator and comfortable grip. It also offers intuitive auto focus and exposure lock, features usually found on standalone digital cameras. When attached to the LG G5, it provides an additional battery capacity of 1,200mAh to allow for longer shooting times for more fun and enjoyment. LG Hi-Fi Plus with B&O PLAY The LG Hi-Fi Plus with B&O PLAY is an innovative portable Hi-Fi DAC audio player developedin collaboration with B&O PLAY to meet the needs of those who seek to enjoy top-notch sounds that have traditionally only been available through high-end audio devices. LG Hi-Fi Plus with B&O PLAY stands out for its simple yet elegant Scandinavian design as well as premium sound technology. In addition to the 32-bit Hi-Fi DAC upsampling technology first introduced on the LGV10, LG Hi-Fi Plus with B&O PLAY also supports 32-bit 384KHz high-definition audio playback.LG Hi-Fi Plus with B&O PLAY can be used either as a module with the LG G5 or as a separate Hi-Fi DAC by connecting to any smartphone or PC.

The LG G5 Specs include:

That’s about all for the LG G5, what do you guys think about LG’s first modular smartphone? Will it be considered a use or pushed aside as just another gimmick. Do let us know in our comments below.

Pictures Source: Android Authority

