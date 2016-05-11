Infinix has done an exceptional job in bringing great devices for more than reasonable prices. Most of which do not require you to burn a hole in your pocket to get. The latest in their range of extremely budget friendly devices is the Infinix Hot 3, which costs less than $100 (PKR 9,999) which is great considering the specs. We got our hands on a test unit and took it out for a swirl.

Starting things off, the Infinix Hot 3 comes with a 5.5 inch 720p HD display (267 ppi), which is quite sharp, and the colors pop out really well especially the blacks. Watching videos on YouTube on the big display is a lot of fun as well. The screen is bright enough to be used in strong sunlight, but in order to do so the brightness level has to be put on max. The device feels quite premium, even though it has a full plastic body. The curved back sure does help this cause. Despite the size of the device, one handed use is fairly easy, though a back cover would be recommended for better grip.

Under the hood lies a MediaTek MT6580 1.3GHz Quad-core processor with a Mali400-MP2 GPU which is powerful enough to handle everyday apps. Multi-tasking (max 5 apps) is not too bad either, though there are times when the 1GB RAM does fall short, especially when playing graphic intensive games such as Angry Birds Action or Mortal Kombat X. The games work well enough, it is the occasion lag which gets to you. (Well it does to me at least), Games like candy crush work very smoothly though (Yes candy crush fans out there rejoice!). While sticking with hardware for the time being the Infinix Hot 3 comes with 16GB in built storage, with microSD card support (up to 32GB) which is great considering the price of the device.

Now lets talk about the cameras, the Infinix Hot 3 comes with a 8MP shooter at the back with phase detection and HDR support and a 2MP wide angle camera in the front. The great thing about this device is that, the front camera also has flash, which is great news for selfies lovers. The pictures come out quite sharp during the day, even the night shots are decent enough. Beauty Mode, Panorama and Night Mode are the other features you get in the camera software. Voice Capture, Smile Recognition and Gesture Recognition help you in taking group selfies.

The Infinix Hot 3 runs on a 3000mAh battery, which I must say gives a pretty good backup. The device easily lasts a whole day with light to moderate use (WiFi on whole day). Add on a few gaming hours the device will still give you more than 16 hours on a full charge. The device has OTG (On the Go) support and even acts as a battery pack for other devices, which is great for emergency situations.

Now come to the software side of things, the Infinix Hot 3 runs on Android 5.1 Lollipop out of the box with Infinix’s very own XUI theme on top. The XUI theme is not very heavy, so the transitions are pretty smooth, be it in the app drawer or sliding down for the notification bar. Though my first instinct when starting a device is to install Google Now Launcher or Nova Launcher, I personally prefer these two launchers, So that’s my thing what’s yours?

The Infinix Hot 3 is a dual sim device (micro sim) which supports 3G only (no 4G support is a shame though) and comes in 5 colors, Grey, Gold, Blue, Silver and Pink. Though Gold and Grey are currently the only colors available on Daraz.pk.

So, that is it folks, the Infinix Hot 3, an extremely budget friendly device with good specifications. Has your interest peaked? Do let us know what you think about the device in the comments below!

Be Sociable, Share!













Comments

comments