I finally caught a Charmander!! Can’t wait to evolve it into Charizad!. This has been the case all around the world thanks to Nintendo’s new Pokemon game. Pokémon Go has been the talk of the town these days all over the world. Since making its debut almost two decades ago, the famous Nintendo game developed by Niantic Labs has finally arrived on Android and iOS devices and is literally taking the world by storm. You probably must have heard a zillion stories regarding the same before you even read this post but just in case you haven’t, here’s a quick refresher as to what Pokémon Go actually is all about.

The game uses GPS and mapping capabilities in mobile phones to let players roam the real world to find “PokeStops” stocked with supplies and hunt your favorite Pokémon (Pocket Monsters) to capture and train for battles. Even though the app is officially launched in the US, Australia and New Zealand people have already started downloading the APK files all over the world. If you’re living outside the aforementioned countries then here’s a quick guide as to how you can get your hands on the hottest trending game these days in just a few simple steps.

Android:

Download theAPK for the game on your device

Go to the Downloads folder using any file explorer

Click on the downloaded file

Tap on install

iPhone:

Open App Store and tap on Apple ID (your current email)

Tap on Sign Out.

Go to the Settings app.

Tap on General.

Tap on Language & Region near the bottom.

Tap on Region

Check off United States.

Go to thePokémon Go listing on the App Store on your iPhone or iPad. (Tap Change Store if it stays stuck on your old region and says the item isn’t available in the current store.)

Tap on Get and then on Install.

Tap Create New Apple ID.

Check United States if it isn’t already checked.

Fill out the required information.

Tap None for billing information (Pokémon Go is free).

Verify your email address by opening the verification email sent to you.

DownloadPokémon Go.

Login to your new US iTunes Account if you aren’t already logged in.

The game works on devices running on Android 4.4 and above and in order for it to work smoothly, you need to have a phone with at least 2GB RAM and proper functioning GPS. If you’re a fan of the hit 1990’s game franchise and want to experience a new way to play, Pokémon Go is definitely worth giving a look. Hope you guys CATCH EM ALL!!

Download Links

Google Play (Only for US, Australia and New Zealand

Pokémon Go APK for Android devices (For other countries)

Pokémon Go for iOS devices

