Infinix recently celebrated their one year anniversary in Pakistan and have been continuing to create strides ever since. This year the company again impressed with a bunch of devices catered to different users including the Hot 3, Note 2 and the fan favorite Zero 3 which also happens to be the company’s flagship device of the year. Today we are going to talk about the Zero 3 and take an in depth look at what I like to call the “budget friendly beast” of a phone. Priced at just Rs. 20,899 the Zero 3 sports an impressive 5.5” full HD 1080p display and comes with a mammoth 3GB RAM which is usually found in phones priced comparatively much higher than the Zero 3.

The phone is a real power house running on a Media Tek Helio X10 64 bit 2.1 GHz Octa Core processor with a IMG G6200 GPU making multi-tasking quite smooth and HD videos to run without any evident lag. Other specs include a 20MP Sony camera and an 5MP front camera with front facing flash to make those perfect night selfies come out just the way you want them to. As far as the devices memory is concerned, the Zero 3 comes with 16GB of onboard storage with additional support for SD card.

Coming to the software side of things, the Zero 3 runs on Android 5.1.1 lollipop with a future update to Android 6.0 Marshmallow currently in the works. On top of it lies Infinix’s own XUI skin, which brings with it some cool features including tap to wake up etc. The device is currently running on XUI version 1.Z.3.3, which brought features such as screen recording and bug fixes. As mentioned earlier, the Infinix Zero 3 comes with a Exymor RS Sony IMX 230 20MP shooter at the back which can record videos up to 4K resolution (30fps). The camera software also features some professional settings if you want to play around with the ISO or shutter speed to get the perfect shot. If not, the auto mode is good enough to take random shots.

In order to handle all that power, the Infinix Zero 3 runs on a 3000 mAh, on light or careful (not keeping WiFi or data on whole day) usage, then it will last you a day, but rest assured you would have to still charge the device when you go to sleep. On heavy use (wifi on whole day and gaming) we had to charge the device twice a day. So for people who looking for a longer lasting battery, then they need to consider this point. The Infinix Zero 3 comes in three colors, Grey, Silver and Gold and can easily be purchased online from Daraz or any of the official retail outlets in the country.

