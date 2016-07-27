Blackberry is back in the spotlight after being quiet since a while. The company yesterday launched its new mid range Android device, the DTEK50 making it Blackberry’s second Android device after the Priv. The one significant feature missing though from the DTEK50 is Blackberry’s traditional keyboard but otherwise the device offers some decent looking specs. The DTEK50 sports a 5.2” Full HD 1080p display with 424 PPI and has a sleek elegant design. Under the hood lies a Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 Octacore Processor, 3GB RAM, 16GB of onboard storage with MicroSD card support up to 2TB, a 13 MP rear camera, an 8MP front camera and a 2,610mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 2.0 that gives a 50% charge in under 50 minutes. The device runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box.

Blackberry is renowned for its security and the company doesn’t fail to deliver in this regard with the DTEK50 as well making it the “world’s most secure smartphone”. Blackberry has included a new security app called DTEK that continuously and automatically “monitors your OS and apps and lets you know when your privacy could be at risk.”

Besides its rigid security, the Blackberry DTEK50 also includes the company’s suite of apps such as Blackberry Hub which brings your communications into one place so you can manage your messages in one location. You can quickly organize and take action on emails, text, WhatsApp and BBM messages, phone calls, social media notifications, and calendar invitations and more directly from your message list.

The Blackberry DTEK50 is priced (much to our surprise) at just $299.99 making it a very good contender in the mid-range phone market. The devices are said to go on sale on August 8th and are available for pre-order starting from today. Blackberry is also offering a free 12,600 mAh battery power pack with all pre-orders made till August 8th

BlackBerry DTEK50 Specs at a Glance:

5.2-inch Full HD 1080p Display (424PPI)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 Octa core 64 bit Processor with Adreno 405, 550MHz GPU

3GB RAM

16GB Storage (expandable to 2TB via MicroSD)

13MP Rear-facing camera

8MP Front-facing camera

2,610mAh battery with Quick Charge 2.0

Android 6.0 Marshmallow

