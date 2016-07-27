Blackberry is back in the spotlight after being quiet since a while. The company yesterday launched its new mid range Android device, the DTEK50 making it Blackberry’s second Android device after the Priv. The one significant feature missing though from the DTEK50 is Blackberry’s traditional keyboard but otherwise the device offers some decent looking specs. The DTEK50 sports a 5.2” Full HD 1080p display with 424 PPI and has a sleek elegant design. Under the hood lies a Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 Octacore Processor, 3GB RAM, 16GB of onboard storage with MicroSD card support up to 2TB, a 13 MP rear camera, an 8MP front camera and a 2,610mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 2.0 that gives a 50% charge in under 50 minutes. The device runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box.
BlackBerry DTEK50 Specs at a Glance:
- 5.2-inch Full HD 1080p Display (424PPI)
-
Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 Octa core 64 bit Processor with Adreno 405, 550MHz GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB Storage (expandable to 2TB via MicroSD)
- 13MP Rear-facing camera
- 8MP Front-facing camera
- 2,610mAh battery with Quick Charge 2.0
- Android 6.0 Marshmallow
Comments
3 Responses to “BlackBerry DTEK50 is the latest Android Power House”
Sir how much is the phone in pakistan karachi
The phone is currently not available in Pakistan
This blog is really interesting. I have bookmarked it. Do you allow guest post on your site ?
I can provide hi quality posts for you. Let me know.