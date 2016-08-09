Samsung is known for its innovation and that is exactly what users expect to get each year especially in the company’s GALAXY S and GALAXY Note series devices. This year we saw the GALAXY S7 Edge take the world by storm with its powerful features especially the camera which is by far the best smartphone camera we have used till now. Now the one question on everyone’s mind was exactly how Samsung are going to top their most prized device of 2016?

Galaxy Note7 and S Pen

Well, the company answered that question with the launch of the all new GALAXY Note 7 at a grand event in New York on August 2nd. Following in the footsteps of its successful predecessor, the Note 5, Samsung decided not to name their new Note the Note 6 instead giving it the same number as its younger sibling the S7. According to Samsung, they wanted to streamline their flagship GALAXY series into one so now when you come to think of it, that does make sense.

Image of Galaxy Note7 with Gallery interface

Image showing Galaxy Note7 iris scanning

Now moving onto the phone itself, the Note 7 comes with a bunch of new features including the much awaited Iris scanner giving the device an extra layer of security along with the very fast and intuitive finger print scanner. Other features include the addition of the (greatly missed) microSD card slot and IP68 certification making it the first Note device to be water resistant. The Note 7 comes with a 5.7-inch Dual-edge Super AMOLED 2560 x 1440 display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and 518ppi, an improved version of the S Pen and runs on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow.

Image of Galaxy Note7 showing performance

Image of Galaxy Note7 showing water resistance

Under the hood lies a Quad-core 64-bit (2.15GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Dual) Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 or Octa-core Samsung Exynos 8890 processor (varying on different regions), 4GB LPDDR4 RAM, a Dual Pixel 12MP rear camera with OIS, f/1.7 aperture and a 5MP front camera with f/1.7 aperture, a 3550 mAh battery and is the first Samsung device to support USB Type-C connectivity. As far as storage is concerned, the Note 7 only comes with 64GB of on board storage with microSD card support up to 256GB.

The Galaxy Note7 in Black Onyx, Blue Coral, Gold Platinum and Silver Titanium.

The Note 7 comes in four radiant colors: Black Onyx, Blue Coral, Gold Platinum and Silver Titanium and would be available on August 19 with pre-orders already underway. The devices are priced at around US$850 in the US, around £600 in the UK, and around A$1,200 in Australia. For those of you who are still using a Note 4 or an even older model, the Note 7 would be a wonderful upgrade. With a powerful camera, Iris Scanner and a host of other cool features, the GALAXY Note 7 seems ready to take a bite out of you know who’s next device that also happens to be the 7th in line. Any guesses?

Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Tech Specs at a Glance
Display 5.7-inch Dual-edge Super AMOLED display
2560 x 1440 resolution
518ppi
Processor Quad-core 64-bit (2.15GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Dual) Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 or
Octa-core Samsung Exynos 8890
RAM 4GB, LPDDR4
Storage 64GB
MicroSD Yes, up to 256GB
Cameras Rear: Dual Pixel 12MP sensor with OIS, f/1.7 aperture
Front: 5MP sensor with f/1.7 aperture
Battery 3,500mAh
Fast charging
WPC and PMA wireless charging
Water resistance IP68 rating
Connectivity WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz)
MU-MIMO(2×2) 620Mbps
Bluetooth v 4.2 LE
ANT+
USB Type-C
NFC
Location (GPS, Glonass, Beidou)
Sensors Barometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, HR
Sensor, Iris Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor
Software Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow
Colors Silver, Gold Platinum, Blue Coral, Black Onyx
Dimensions and weight 153.5 x 73.9 x 7.9mm
169g

 

Source: Samsung

Be Sociable, Share!

Comments

comments

Related posts:

Samsung Galaxy Note 3The Samsung Galaxy Note 3 – Desgin Your Life Galaxy Note 4 launching on September 3The Samsung Galaxy Note 4 will be launched on September 3 [Confirmed] Galaxy Note 4 PakistanSamsung Galaxy Note 4 and Galaxy Aplha to launch on 24th and 30th October in Pakistan Unpacked 2015Samsung’s Next Unpacked Event on August 13, 2015 – Note the Date

2 Responses to “Introducing the Galaxy Note7 – The smartphone that thinks big”

  1. Burjor Anklesaria says:
    August 9, 2016 at 3:16 pm

    Very well written article! Note 7 is truly a fascinating phone!

    reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *