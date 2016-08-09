Samsung is known for its innovation and that is exactly what users expect to get each year especially in the company’s GALAXY S and GALAXY Note series devices. This year we saw the GALAXY S7 Edge take the world by storm with its powerful features especially the camera which is by far the best smartphone camera we have used till now. Now the one question on everyone’s mind was exactly how Samsung are going to top their most prized device of 2016?

Well, the company answered that question with the launch of the all new GALAXY Note 7 at a grand event in New York on August 2nd. Following in the footsteps of its successful predecessor, the Note 5, Samsung decided not to name their new Note the Note 6 instead giving it the same number as its younger sibling the S7. According to Samsung, they wanted to streamline their flagship GALAXY series into one so now when you come to think of it, that does make sense.

Now moving onto the phone itself, the Note 7 comes with a bunch of new features including the much awaited Iris scanner giving the device an extra layer of security along with the very fast and intuitive finger print scanner. Other features include the addition of the (greatly missed) microSD card slot and IP68 certification making it the first Note device to be water resistant. The Note 7 comes with a 5.7-inch Dual-edge Super AMOLED 2560 x 1440 display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and 518ppi, an improved version of the S Pen and runs on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow.

Under the hood lies a Quad-core 64-bit (2.15GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Dual) Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 or Octa-core Samsung Exynos 8890 processor (varying on different regions), 4GB LPDDR4 RAM, a Dual Pixel 12MP rear camera with OIS, f/1.7 aperture and a 5MP front camera with f/1.7 aperture, a 3550 mAh battery and is the first Samsung device to support USB Type-C connectivity. As far as storage is concerned, the Note 7 only comes with 64GB of on board storage with microSD card support up to 256GB.

The Note 7 comes in four radiant colors: Black Onyx, Blue Coral, Gold Platinum and Silver Titanium and would be available on August 19 with pre-orders already underway. The devices are priced at around US$850 in the US, around £600 in the UK, and around A$1,200 in Australia. For those of you who are still using a Note 4 or an even older model, the Note 7 would be a wonderful upgrade. With a powerful camera, Iris Scanner and a host of other cool features, the GALAXY Note 7 seems ready to take a bite out of you know who’s next device that also happens to be the 7th in line. Any guesses?

Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Tech Specs at a Glance

Display 5.7-inch Dual-edge Super AMOLED display

2560 x 1440 resolution

518ppi Processor Quad-core 64-bit (2.15GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Dual) Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 or

Octa-core Samsung Exynos 8890 RAM 4GB, LPDDR4 Storage 64GB MicroSD Yes, up to 256GB Cameras Rear: Dual Pixel 12MP sensor with OIS, f/1.7 aperture

Front: 5MP sensor with f/1.7 aperture Battery 3,500mAh

Fast charging

WPC and PMA wireless charging Water resistance IP68 rating Connectivity WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz)

MU-MIMO(2×2) 620Mbps

Bluetooth v 4.2 LE

ANT+

USB Type-C

NFC

Location (GPS, Glonass, Beidou) Sensors Barometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, HR

Sensor, Iris Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor Software Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow Colors Silver, Gold Platinum, Blue Coral, Black Onyx Dimensions and weight 153.5 x 73.9 x 7.9mm

169g

Source: Samsung

