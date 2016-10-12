Samsung being in a pickle, is the understatement of the century at this point! After multiple incidents of the Galaxy Note 7 exploding in various parts of the world, the South Korean manufacturer tried to do right by its customers and re-called the devices. Sadly though, even the replacement devices were going boom as well. So Samsung had to make an extremely hard call and stop the production of the device altogether.

The fault lied mainly with the device’s battery. According to sources, the battery manufacturing was outsourced, but the real reason for the device to catch fire is still unconfirmed. Samsung pulling the plug on the Note 7’s production has majorly dented their stock value, with a loss of around $ 17 Billion.

A Samsung spokeswoman referred to an earlier statement from the company: “For the benefit of consumers’ safety, we stopped sales and exchanges of the Galaxy Note 7 and have consequently decided to stop production.”

Samsung will need to pull up its socks and work around this issue, as quickly as they can, as for sure there will be ripple effects. Chances are that this incident will surely impact the sales of the next device Samsung will launch, the S8 seems to be the likeliest contender so far. So, for those who were lucky or unlucky to use the device, got to experience what in all fairness was a great smartphone overall. RIP Note 7!

Be Sociable, Share!













Comments

comments