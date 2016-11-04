Huawei have been one of the most successful Chinese OEMs in recent times with. Not only are they now the third largest smartphone manufacturers in the world, the company strives on a plethora of some of the most beautiful looking devices we have come across. The latest entrant to their already impressive lineup of devices is the Huawei Mate 9, the company’s flagship device of the year.

Following the success of its predecessor the Huawei Mate 8, the company has upped the notch this time around by launching not one but two variants of the Huawei Mate 9. One of which is a limited edition Huawei Mate 9 Porsche Design phone. This gorgeous device not only looks amazing, it packs a punch in the hardware front as well.

The Mate 9 Porsche Design phone sports a 5.5″ QHD 534ppi AMOLED display, the company’s much renowned and latest Kirin 960 chipset, 6GB RAM, 256GB of non-expandable storage, dual Leica-branded cameras, one features a 12MP color sensor while the other is a 20MP black & white sensor, an 8MP front shooter, a massive 4000mAh battery and runs on Android 7.0 with Huawei’s own customized EMUI .

On the camera front, the duo is the second generation camera of what was found in the Huawei P9 and thanks to the Kirin 960, it’s able to capture 4K video which the P9 couldn’t do. Another new addition is Hybrid Zoom, which is a 2x digital zoom that uses information from both camera sensors.

Huawei has overhauled its EMUI Android skin (based on Android 7.0) for the phones’ launch, giving it a fresh and simplified look with more blues and whites and reducing menu clutter. It certainly looks better than older versions of EMUI, and Huawei is also giving users the option of using an app drawer — rather than enforcing its previous iOS-inspired system of app-placement where everything you install has to find a place on the home screen.

The company says it’s also introduced a number of software tweaks, including a machine learning-powered system which watches how you use the phone and changes the allocation of processing power accordingly. Huawei’s promise is that the Mate 9 which actually gets faster the more you use it — the opposite of what happens with most Android phones — and the company claims internal tests have found that performance improved by as much as 8 percent over 10,000 hours of simulated use. And all of this is powered by the company’s new octa-core Kirin 960 system-on-chip, which supports the Vulkan API for improved graphical crunch.

With all the added juice along with the Porsche Design and Leica brand affiliations, the device does come with a premium price. The limited edition Huawei Mate 9 Porsche Design is priced at €1,395 ($1,549) and will be available in December all across Europe with the device stated to roll out in other regions sometime in January.

Be Sociable, Share!













Comments

comments