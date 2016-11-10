Daraz emphasises customer experience by offering only 100% genuine products, safe and convenient payment options, speedy product delivery and free returns.Daraz is the pioneer of online shopping, known for the widest assortment of 100% genuine products at amazing prices. Gone are the days when a growth in sales was seen as a measure of progress; now, a boost in the company’s Net Promoter Score (NPS, a measure of customer satisfaction) is how company progress is valued. Daraz’s mission statement revolves around Customer Satisfaction and it has released the Customer Experience Manifesto to live by.

Great Selection making it a one-stop shop

Daraz ensures all products listed on the website are 100% genuine, making it a one-stop solution for all customer needs. “We have put in the most stringent standards for our sellers to ensure they only stock genuine products” says Shahzad Anwar (Chief Commercial Officer, Daraz Group). With over 100,000 products on the store, Daraz already has the widest selection of goods across all categories, and the company is working on expanding product categories for its customers.

“Customer satisfaction is our topmost priority. We wish to bring you a convenient one-stop shopping destination with everything you want under one roof and saves you time and effort,” says Jonathan Doerr (Co-CEO, Daraz Group). To further this value proposition, Daraz recently launched a monthly Bachat Bazaar, offering free shipping and a promise of superfast delivery for all groceries and home products – no queuing at checkout, no parking hassles and not least, great value.

Convenience is integral to customer satisfaction and at the heart of Daraz’s manifesto

Trust, security and convenience are Daraz’s chief value propositions. The company has focused on safe and convenient payment platforms, fast deliveries, and easy returns.

Daraz provides its customers with the widest range of safe payment solutions, with Cash On Delivery (COD) offering unparalleled convenience, along with bank transfers and debit/credit card payments. To ensure customers have all payment solutions, the e-commerce giant has also partnered with juggernauts such as Easypay to provide payments through Mobile Wallets and EasyPaisa shops all across Pakistan.

“Our customers’ needs come first for us. Surveys have shown that the online shopper wants fast delivery and convenient payment options, and that free shipping influences purchasing decisions,” shares Doerr. In addition to ensuring super fast deliveries by expanding its logistics network, Daraz recently launched its premium delivery service, Daraz First, offering reliable shipping within a day in metro cities, at no additional cost. Daraz First, represented by the D First logo, offers multiple fashion brands, including Sapphire, one of the biggest fashion retailers of Pakistan, for same day delivery.

Pakistan is a mobile-first country with 80% of Pakistanis coming online from mobile devices. In light of this, Daraz continues to upgrade the online shopping experience for its customers and enables them to use their mobile for the best mobile web and app browsing experience for quick and effortless, on-the-go shopping.

“The majority of Pakistan’s online traffic comes from mobile, where slow browsing speeds often impact the customer experience. The Daraz App is the best way to get the Daraz experience, and is optimized to perform well even on low speed connections,” says Hamaad Ravda (Chief Marketing Officer, Daraz Group).

A customer care team that goes the extra mile to make sure the customer is always happy.

Keeping customer satisfaction at the forefront, Daraz sets itself apart as the most customer-focused e-commerce venture. “Our customer service agents are dedicated to fully satisfying all customer requests, and delivering smiles each day,” says Gauhar Hasan, Head of Customer Service. In addition to 100% complaint resolution, Daraz also has a policy of free and easy returns within 7 days, with a promise of full refund. “If you don’t get the right product or you need a different size, I will get you the replacement or you get your money back,” assures Amna Naeem, Head of Issue Resolution. “No penalties, no charges!”

Always the innovator, Daraz works relentlessly to bring the best to its customers. Last year, the leading ecommerce company launched the global retail event, Black Friday, in Pakistan. The event broke all records and became the biggest sale event in the history of ecommerce.

This year, Daraz Black Friday is making a comeback on November 25th with an event that will be ten folds bigger and better for its customers. Higher discounts on a much bigger assortment coupled with the company’s focus on its Customer Happiness Manifesto will be the epitome of great customer experience.

Be Sociable, Share!













Comments

comments