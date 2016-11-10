Samsung has been having quite an “explosive” year (pun intended) and 2016 would certainly go down as one of the darkest years in the history of the South Korean Tech giants. What started off with the whole exploding Note 7 fiasco was quickly followed by exploding washing machines as well. All these mishaps have certainly dented the company’s immaculate reputation, especially when it comes to innovation and safety of their devices. In light of these unfortunate events, Samsung have issued an official apology to the consumers and especially those who were effected with some of their aforementioned devices. To show its commitment to the apology, the South Korean giant has run full-page apology ads in popular newspapers such as The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and The Washington Post.

