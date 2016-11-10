Last year, Pakistanis witnessed the first Black Friday the country had seen. A global trend but a novelty for Pakistan, Daraz introduced the biggest shopping spree of the year on the last Friday of November, 2015, giving customers unbelievable discounts on products from leading brands.

Fashion items and mobile phones were hot favorites from last year’s Black Friday:

– With a 50% off on Lumia, more Microsoft phones sold in a single day than any retailer has made possible in the offline space in Pakistan.

-Fashion sales on the day were almost as much as the total sales made in two months.

– With more than 50% off on top brands like Victorinox, Fossil, Guess and Rolex, watches and sunglasses category accounted for more than 15% of fashion sales vs. 5% on average,

Women customers availed the opportunity to shop to their heart’s content:

–Bags from Hobo by Hub sold 675 times more items than on a normal day!

–Shoes from Bata sold a 100 times more than a normal day!

–Cosmetics by Makeup Revolution made sales worth 3 months in just one day!

While male customers stocked up on shoes for the entire year:

-The number of men’s shoes sold on the day were equivalent to the sale made in three months for the category.

Some of the best deals from last year included a 30% discount on the iPhone 6S – which had released a few months before the sale and was the most desired phone at that time.

“Last year we brought Black Friday to all our customers in Pakistan with incredible deals and created a landmark in the retail space for all our partners! This time round, we are working with an even bigger number of partners including FMCGs, fashion brands and banks offering additional discounts, more payment options and the biggest assortment!” said Bjarke Mikkelsen, Co-CEO, Daraz Group

Interestingly, the Easypay discount option saw a shift in consumer behavior – one third of the payments made on Black Friday were debit/credit card payments, this was a clear indication of more reliance and trust in the company as 95% of the payments were previously cash on delivery.

“We are very happy to have partnered with Daraz for Black Friday 2015 – together we moved the boundaries of ecommerce and financial inclusion in Pakistan. Working with the young, smart and dynamic team was an absolute pleasure, and together we were able to achieve things that neither of us could do individually. At Easypay we are looking forward to many more partnerships with our friends at Daraz,” said Omar Moeen Malik, Head of Strategy & Payments, Easypaisa – Telenor Pakistan.

Another interesting observation was the spike in mobile app usage – 25% of the total visits on Daraz.pk were on the Daraz app.

Though a novelty for Pakistan, the Black Friday fever caught on quick as other e-commerce websites as well as retail outlets followed Daraz’s footsteps and jumped the bandwagon, hosting their own mini Black Friday sales.

“Black Friday was super successful last year with Daraz creating history with the biggest range of products and discounts upto 70%. Once again we will sweep you off your feet with unbelievable discounts from leading brands – so mark your calendars for November 25th and download the Daraz app today to get the best deals before everyone else,” said Jonathan Doerr, Co-CEO, Daraz Group

Daraz won hearts with Black Friday in Pakistan last year and it’s back again with Black Friday 2016 offering customers the best deals and discounts on all products from leading brands, promising great value for money with a much bigger and better event this year.

