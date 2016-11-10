After the success of its ‘Great Online Shopping Festival (GOSF)’ in September, Yayvo.com, the nation’s leading online e-commerce portal, has joined hands with JazzCash to bring its customers ‘Yayvo Black Friday 2016’.

Focused on making life simple, easy and convenient for customers, Yayvo.com has entered into strategic alliances with JazzCash as the official payment partner, where the mobile financial service provider will also be topping up discounts. On the other hand, FM 107 is the official radio partner for the event.

“JazzCash has been at the forefront of the boom in local e-commerce industry with introduction of complimentary mobile financial services throughout the years. By continuously bringing innovation in our digital and mobile financial platform, JazzCash provides online shoppers a secure and convenient shopping experience. It is this payment security, which has played a significant role in making online shopping popular amidst smartphone users,” said Aniqa Afzal Sandhu, VP Digital & Mobile Financial Services – Mobilink. “By partnering with Yavyo.com for the Black Friday Sale, we are looking to provide customers greater convenience and security in payments, while also ensuring our continuous support of the e-commerce industry.”

Already known for fantastic discount offers and sales, on this occasion Yayvo.com is offering its online shoppers discounts of up to 80% on over 1,000 products; exclusive brand launches; cost-effective deals – coupled with immediate nationwide delivery through the TCS logistics network.

Adam Dawood, Head of Yayvo.com, commenting on the partnership said, “The objective of this partnership is to enable our customers to experience the best of e-commerce with amazing discounts and convenient payment systems brought to them through JazzCash. With this initiative, we plan on taking e-commerce to the next level.”

Expected to be the one of the biggest things to hit the online shopping industry across Pakistan this year, ‘Yayvo Black Friday 2016’ promises to bring amazing benefits to each and every customer who visits the site with amazing deals and never before seen benefits for customers.

Intended shoppers can subscribe for ‘Yayvo Black Friday’ on http://yay.deals/2fhlXZh to get updates on the latest deals.

