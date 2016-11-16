After successfully introducing Pakistani customers and retailers to Black Friday last year, Daraz.pk has joined hands with Zong to bring Zong Black Friday 2016 powered by EasyPay on November 25. Black Friday on Daraz will be the biggest and most extraordinary sale event in Pakistan to date; that coupled with increased penetration of 4G internet and widespread use of online payment, this event is set to bring a digital revolution in Pakistan.

Zong is Pakistan’s No. 1 Data Network and leads the telecommunications category with its unmatched 4G experience in more than 200 cities. With Daraz Black Friday, Zong will further propel 4G internet penetration, living up to its vision of touching the lives of all Pakistanis with their exciting offer of 4G SIMs with 12 GB data with all Black Friday 4G smartphone sales.

“Daraz is the pioneer of Black Friday in Pakistan and we are very excited to work with them to bring the biggest online retail event of the year. What we are going to see on November 25, 2016 is going to be nothing short of a Digital Revolution and we are very excited to be working together towards the same,” said Moied Javeed Executive Director Commercial, Zong.

Last year, customers enjoyed discounts worth Rs 132 million across multiple categories, saving big bucks on high value items ─ more refrigerators,washing machines and gaming consoles were sold on Black Friday than they had in the history of Daraz. Products were flying off the virtual shelves and stocks were constantly updated to make sure that everyone got a chance to fulfill their wishlists. This year, the team has worked relentlessly to put together an event that promises a lot more discount and a better shopping experience. The sale event will have up to 80% off on the entire online marketplace with over 150,000 genuine products.

Daraz offers all payment options to its customers, from Cash on Delivery (COD), online card payment and internet bank transfer (IBFT). Additionally, EasyPay, Pakistan’s first and leading comprehensive online payment solution has partnered with Daraz yet again to bring another digital revolution with exciting offers and additional discounts for Zong Black Friday customers. Daraz’s long standing alliance with EasyPay has only grown over the year, the dynamic duo will be offering additional discounts across various payment platforms. Customers can pay with EasyPay by using their debit/credit cards, EasyPaisa mobile accounts or via any EasyPaisa Shop – it’s a completely secure and hassle free way to shop online.

“With Pakistan’s best Online Payment Solution, EasyPay, we are very happy to have partnered with Daraz again for Black Friday 2016 ─ together we will continue to move the boundaries of e-commerce and financial inclusion in Pakistan. We are confident that Black Friday 2016 will be the biggest online sale the country has seen and we are excited to be a part of the e-commerce revolution in Pakistan,” said Omar Moeen Malik, Head of Strategy & Payments, EasyPaisa-Telenor Pakistan.”

Besides discounts with EasyPay, customers who use their Standard Chartered Bank, Meezan Bank, MCB or JS Bank credit/debit card on Black Friday can avail an additional up to 20% off across all categories.

Other sponsors will also be offering great Black Friday deals and offers – while Ponds and Sunsilk will have exclusive deals and bundles, QMobile will be offering its mobile phone range at high discounts and Careem will offer a free ride with every Black Friday order.

Co-CEO, Daraz Group, Bjarke Mikkelsen said, “We have created strategic alliances with leading brands including FMCGs, fashion brands and banks offering additional discounts, more payment options and the biggest assortment to bring a one-stop shopping destination for all our customers!”

Exciting Pre-App Sale

What’s really exciting about the Black Friday sale this time around is its potential to change the way people shop. To encourage app shopping, Daraz has announced a pre-app sale starting November 22 before the big day on November 25. Customers who download the Daraz Online Shopping app on their smartphones will get early access to the incredible deals set out for this shopping frenzy.

“The Daraz team is working hard to bring the biggest Black Friday Pakistan has ever seen and is geared up to deliver amazing customer experiences so mark your calendars for November 25 and download the Daraz app today to get early access to the exciting Zong Black Friday deals,” said Co-CEO, Daraz Group, Jonathan Doerr.

As the pioneers of ecommerce and Black Friday in Pakistan, Daraz vows to deliver superior customer experience, with a variety of safe and secure payment options, a bigger assortment of brands, scaleable logistics and special customer care. More exciting news comes on the logistic end – Leopard Courier Service is a strategic logistic partner for Black Friday this year ensuring the fastest possible delivery times.

Black Friday is all about unimaginable discounts, special offers and massive deals across all retail verticals for customers all over Pakistan, who can shop online conveniently from the comfort of their homes. Daraz focuses on customer satisfaction and great shopping experiences and Daraz Black Friday 2016 will be all about unbelievable discounts on the widest assortment of genuine products and super fast shipping!

