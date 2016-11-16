A couple of weeks back we had reported about the Whatsapp Video calling feature that was only available for Whatsapp beta. Starting from today, the feature is available for all devices and also comes with added support for sharing GIFs.

To use video calling, simply open a chat and tap the phone icon. You can choose a voice-only or video call. The video call screen looks like what you’d expect. With over a billion users, this is a pretty big deal for WhatsApp. If anything can make video calling more mainstream, it’s the most popular messaging app in the world.

As mentioned earlier, Whatsapp users can also share GIFs in conversations now. The GIFs come from the vast Giphy library, and users can crop, edit, and add captions to the GIFs. Users can also star their favorite GIFs for easy access.

The latest Whatsapp update is available now for Android and iOS devices.

