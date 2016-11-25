infinixzero4

Infinix, a leading mobile device manufacturer in more than 20 countries globally, recently released the new flagship ZERO4 and ZERO4 Plus mobile phones. Designed to appeal to professional and personal lifestyles of tech-enthusiasts through the perfect configuration of advanced hardware and software. Best described by the moniker “THE PRO”, Zero4 and Zero4 Plus achieve the ultimate professional photo experience. Zero4 boasts a 16-megapixel main camera with f/2.0 lens and an 8-megapixel front camera, optical image stabilization (OIS), laser autofocus (laser AF), and 4x Sharper Zoom.

Hardware Ensures High-Performance with the Power of “The Pro”:

ZERO4 Plus goes beyond high-performance with a stunning 20.7-megapixel main camera with f/2.0 large aperture and 13-megapixel front-facing camera, all driven by the power of a HELIO X20 10-core TRICLUSTER processor providing lower energy consumption and smooth operation (ZERO4 is equipped with an 8-Core 64-bit high-performance processor). Zero4 Plus offers a configuration of 32GB ROM + 4GB RAM to meet the capacity needs of shooting and storing HD photographs and videos (ZERO4 is equipped with a 32GB+3GB configuration).

capture

Automatic camera settings provide convenience, but rarely satisfies the creative or professional photographer. Therefore, Infinix has introduced the new Pro manual adjustment camera interface with ZERO4 and ZERO4 Plus. Now, any user can choose between automatic adjustments or an unlimited combination of manual aperture, shutter speed, color, ISO, brightness, and other controls to enrich the visual creation experience.

Software and Hardware Combine for More Pro Power:

With optical image stabilization (OIS) Zero4 and Zero4 Plus make shooting videos and photos much clearer, even in the least desirable shooting conditions. OIS offsets camera shake with automatic double-axis lens adjustments in the opposite direction of any jitter caused by the screen shaking. Moreover, new optical anti-shake algorithms allows ZERO4 and ZERO4 Plus to create an excellent shooting experience by enhancing stability and image quality.

capture

The photographic power of Infinix ZERO4 and ZERO4 Plus can be further demonstrated by 4X Sharper Zoom and Laser Auto Focus (AF) technology. The camera calculates precise distance via reflection through the emission of a low-power laser to the subject being photographed. An infrared laser sensor next to the camera detects the reflected laser and communicates with the mirror motor to adjust the lens to the appropriate position. Laser AF technology ensures sharper photos for macro photography, low light environments, even when shooting a scene with low-contrast. Additionally, 4X Sharper Zoom technology combined with the f/2.0 large aperture lens will give greater flexibility in the distances possible from the photographer to the subject being photographed.

capture

Greater technology enables professionalism and ever dynamic means of challenging conventions. Infinix ZERO4 and ZERO4 Plus are the collision of cutting-edge technology and the professional ideas of today’s tech enthusiasts.

Following are the detailed specifications of Infinix Zero4:

PLATFORM
BANDWIDTH GSM:850/900/1800/1900
WCDMA:850/1700/1900/2100
FDD: B2/B3/B4/B7/B28B
NETWORK 4G / 3G / 2G
GPU MALI-T720 MP3 450MHz
CPU FREQUENCY MT6753 1.3GHz
DATA
GPRS YES
EDGE YES, UP & DOWN LINK
3G YES
CAMERA
LOCATION FRONT/REAR
PIXEL FRONT (8 MP)/REAR (16 MP)
AF / FF FRONT 8M FF/REAR 16M AF OIS
FLASH LIGHT TRUE TONE FLASH(BACK)
CAMERA FLASH(FRONT)
VIDEO RECORDING YES
VIDEO CALLING NO
MAGE SIZE FRONT CAMERA MAX: 3264*2448
REAR CAMERA MAX: 4608*3456
MEMORY
ROM 32 GB
RAM 3 GB
EXTERNAL MEMORY UP TO 128 GB
DISPLAY
SIZE 5.5″FHD
TYPE IPS
RESOLUTION 1920*1080
TOUCH PANEL
TYPE CAPACITIVE,GFF MILTI POINT (5POINT)
MULTIMEDIA
AUDIO PLAYER MP3, MIDI, AAC, WAV
RINGTONE FORMAT MIDI, MP3
VIDEO PLAYER 3GP, MP4, AVI, WEBM
PICTURE FORMAT PNG, JPEG, BMP
ENTERTAINMENT
FM RADIO YES
VOICE RECODING YES
E-BOOK READER CUSTOMIZATION
GAME CUSTOMIZATION
MESSAGE
E-MAIL GMAIL
MMS YES
BATTERY
CAPACITY 3200mAh
TALK TIME UP TO 31 HOURS
STANDBY TIME UP TO 10 DAYS
CONNECTION
SIM CARD SLOT 2 MICRO SIMCARD
GPS NAVIGATION YES, WITH A-gps
WIFI (WLAN) YES, IEEE 802.11 b/g/n/
BLUETOOTH BT 4.0
USB PORT YES, MICRO USB 5 PIN
EARPHONE TBD
HDMI NO
OTG YES
QUICK CHARGE YES, 9V 2A
SENSORS & TOOLS
G-SENSOR YES
LIGHT SENSOR YES
eCOMPASS YES
PROXIMITY SENSOR YES
GYROSCOPE YES
HALL SENSOR YES
MODEL X555
DIMENSIONS 151.5*76*7.75mm
COLOR Anthracite Grey / Champagne Gold /
Barbie Pink / Filber Brown
WEIGHT 167.5g
OPERATING SYSTEM XOS BASED ON Android M, (SUPPORT UPGRADE TO ANDROID N)
 PRICE

ZERO 4

ZERO 4 – PLUS

  

PKR 29,999/-

TBA
