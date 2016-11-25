Infinix, a leading mobile device manufacturer in more than 20 countries globally, recently released the new flagship ZERO4 and ZERO4 Plus mobile phones. Designed to appeal to professional and personal lifestyles of tech-enthusiasts through the perfect configuration of advanced hardware and software. Best described by the moniker “THE PRO”, Zero4 and Zero4 Plus achieve the ultimate professional photo experience. Zero4 boasts a 16-megapixel main camera with f/2.0 lens and an 8-megapixel front camera, optical image stabilization (OIS), laser autofocus (laser AF), and 4x Sharper Zoom. Hardware Ensures High-Performance with the Power of “The Pro”: ZERO4 Plus goes beyond high-performance with a stunning 20.7-megapixel main camera with f/2.0 large aperture and 13-megapixel front-facing camera, all driven by the power of a HELIO X20 10-core TRICLUSTER processor providing lower energy consumption and smooth operation (ZERO4 is equipped with an 8-Core 64-bit high-performance processor). Zero4 Plus offers a configuration of 32GB ROM + 4GB RAM to meet the capacity needs of shooting and storing HD photographs and videos (ZERO4 is equipped with a 32GB+3GB configuration).

Automatic camera settings provide convenience, but rarely satisfies the creative or professional photographer. Therefore, Infinix has introduced the new Pro manual adjustment camera interface with ZERO4 and ZERO4 Plus. Now, any user can choose between automatic adjustments or an unlimited combination of manual aperture, shutter speed, color, ISO, brightness, and other controls to enrich the visual creation experience. Software and Hardware Combine for More Pro Power: With optical image stabilization (OIS) Zero4 and Zero4 Plus make shooting videos and photos much clearer, even in the least desirable shooting conditions. OIS offsets camera shake with automatic double-axis lens adjustments in the opposite direction of any jitter caused by the screen shaking. Moreover, new optical anti-shake algorithms allows ZERO4 and ZERO4 Plus to create an excellent shooting experience by enhancing stability and image quality. The photographic power of Infinix ZERO4 and ZERO4 Plus can be further demonstrated by 4X Sharper Zoom and Laser Auto Focus (AF) technology. The camera calculates precise distance via reflection through the emission of a low-power laser to the subject being photographed. An infrared laser sensor next to the camera detects the reflected laser and communicates with the mirror motor to adjust the lens to the appropriate position. Laser AF technology ensures sharper photos for macro photography, low light environments, even when shooting a scene with low-contrast. Additionally, 4X Sharper Zoom technology combined with the f/2.0 large aperture lens will give greater flexibility in the distances possible from the photographer to the subject being photographed.

Greater technology enables professionalism and ever dynamic means of challenging conventions. Infinix ZERO4 and ZERO4 Plus are the collision of cutting-edge technology and the professional ideas of today’s tech enthusiasts. Following are the detailed specifications of Infinix Zero4: PLATFORM BANDWIDTH GSM:850/900/1800/1900 WCDMA:850/1700/1900/2100 FDD: B2/B3/B4/B7/B28B NETWORK 4G / 3G / 2G GPU MALI-T720 MP3 450MHz CPU FREQUENCY MT6753 1.3GHz DATA GPRS YES EDGE YES, UP & DOWN LINK 3G YES CAMERA LOCATION FRONT/REAR PIXEL FRONT (8 MP)/REAR (16 MP) AF / FF FRONT 8M FF/REAR 16M AF OIS FLASH LIGHT TRUE TONE FLASH(BACK) CAMERA FLASH(FRONT) VIDEO RECORDING YES VIDEO CALLING NO MAGE SIZE FRONT CAMERA MAX: 3264*2448 REAR CAMERA MAX: 4608*3456 MEMORY ROM 32 GB RAM 3 GB EXTERNAL MEMORY UP TO 128 GB DISPLAY SIZE 5.5″FHD TYPE IPS RESOLUTION 1920*1080 TOUCH PANEL TYPE CAPACITIVE,GFF MILTI POINT (5POINT) MULTIMEDIA AUDIO PLAYER MP3, MIDI, AAC, WAV RINGTONE FORMAT MIDI, MP3 VIDEO PLAYER 3GP, MP4, AVI, WEBM PICTURE FORMAT PNG, JPEG, BMP ENTERTAINMENT FM RADIO YES VOICE RECODING YES E-BOOK READER CUSTOMIZATION GAME CUSTOMIZATION MESSAGE E-MAIL GMAIL MMS YES BATTERY CAPACITY 3200mAh TALK TIME UP TO 31 HOURS STANDBY TIME UP TO 10 DAYS CONNECTION SIM CARD SLOT 2 MICRO SIMCARD GPS NAVIGATION YES, WITH A-gps WIFI (WLAN) YES, IEEE 802.11 b/g/n/ BLUETOOTH BT 4.0 USB PORT YES, MICRO USB 5 PIN EARPHONE TBD HDMI NO OTG YES QUICK CHARGE YES, 9V 2A SENSORS & TOOLS G-SENSOR YES LIGHT SENSOR YES eCOMPASS YES PROXIMITY SENSOR YES GYROSCOPE YES HALL SENSOR YES MODEL X555 DIMENSIONS 151.5*76*7.75mm COLOR Anthracite Grey / Champagne Gold / Barbie Pink / Filber Brown WEIGHT 167.5g OPERATING SYSTEM XOS BASED ON Android M, (SUPPORT UPGRADE TO ANDROID N) PRICE ZERO 4 ZERO 4 – PLUS PKR 29,999/- TBA

