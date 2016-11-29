Huawei has recently launched its powerful new smartphone – The Mate 9, in Germany, where the consumers have shown tremendous excitement towards this innovative device. The phone lives up to its attractive slogan: “A step ahead”, as it leads the way to numerous futuristic technologies. The Mate 9 is equipped with a groundbreaking UX and second generation Leica dual-lens camera with Hybrid focus and Hybrid Zoom. It runs on a HUAWEI Kirin 960; Octa-core processor (4 x 2.4 GHz A73 + 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) + i6 co-processor the world’s first device to feature the ARM Cortex-A73/A53 Octa-core CPU and Mali G71 Octa-core GPU. The CPU delivers the best multi-core performance among all smartphones.

It also has an innovative ‘Emotion UI’ EMUI 5.0, which is Huawei’s most beautiful software experience to date, it is also the most intuitive. The HUAWEI Mate 9 analyzes and adapts to its user’s behavior patterns to create a personalized experience that is clean, fluid and inspired by natural environments. Huawei’s Mate Series sets the standard in lightning fast performance and exceptional style. Designed for today’s on-the-go business user, Huawei once again delivers the fast, intuitive and reliable experience, users expect from their smartphones. Co-engineered through a landmark partnership with Leica, the second generation Leica dual-lens camera captures professional-quality images in all lighting conditions, The Mate 9 has a powerful 8MP front camera, AF, F1.9 Main: Dual, 20MP Monochrome, Plus a 12MP RGB, F2.2 OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) with 4K video shooting, for amazing clarity, detail and many other features.

Other features include; 5.0 Memory, 64GB ROM, 4GB RAM, along with microSD card slot, that supports up to 256GB (using secondary SIM slot). It is equipped with a large 5.9 inch FHD display, featuring a 2.5D glass, and exceptionally high resolution and high contrast. The device is powered by a 4000 mAh battery enhanced with supercharge technology.

It is sleek, light-weight and compact with a sophisticated design. It weighs only 190 grams, with only 156.9mm height, 78.9mm width and 7.9mm depth. The Mate 9 is a Dual SIM device, with NFC-supported Connectivity; Wi-Fi 2.4G/5G, 802.11a/b/g/n/ac with Wi-Fi Direct support BT4.2, BLE support USB Type-C (Hi-Speed USB). The sleek fashionable device is available in numerous fashionable color options, like: Space Gray, Moonlight Silver, Champagne Gold, Mocha Brown, Ceramic White and Black. The wait is about to over this most awaited device will be launched in December.

Be Sociable, Share!













Comments

comments