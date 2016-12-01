Huawei continues to create more hype for its much anticipated, new flagship smartphone Mate 9. This masterpiece of innovation is getting a tremendous response from the consumers in Pakistan. A live video session was recently orchestrated with the popular actor and style icon – Wiqar Ali Khan appearing on Huawei’s official facebook page, where fans had the chance to interact with him and ask him questions, both personal as well as about the Huawei Mate 9.

All interested fans can go view the video on Huawei’s facebook page, anytime, where Wiqar can be seen revealing his personal experience with the Huawei Mate 9 and also talking about the amazing ‘User Interface’, exceptional speed and powerful camera of this cutting-edge device. The larger than life screen size was another plus point that personally appealed to the showbiz star. Wiqar ran a fun contest where he asked the viewers why they deserve a Mate 9? Everyone could post their answers in the comments section and the lucky winners would receive exciting prizes and the chance to attend the exclusive launch event of mate 9 in Pakistan. Earlier, Wiqar Ali Khan had also attended the global launch event of Mate 9 device, held in Germany on the 3rd of November, 2016.

Huawei is expected to launch the Mate 9 in the Pakistan market, within the next 15 days. The sophisticated device promises exceptionally powerful performance, as it features revolutionary new technologies like; a groundbreaking UX with a 5.9 inch FHD display and a 2nd generation ‘Leica’ dual-lens camera with Hybrid focus and Hybrid Zoom. It runs on a Huawei Kirin 960; Octa-core processor (4 x 2.4 GHz A73 + 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) + i6 coprocessor. It is the world’s first device to combine an ARM Cortex-A73/A53 Octa-core CPU and a Mali G71 Octa-core GPU. It also has the highly intuitive EMUI 5.0 that analyses and adapts to its user’s behavior patterns to create an inspiring personalized experience.

The Marketing Director, Salman Javed of Huawei in Pakistan stated that: Huawei has once again delivered the fastest, most intuitive and reliable experience. The second generation Leica dual-lens camera on the Mate 9 captures professional-quality images in all lighting conditions, The Mate 9 has a powerful 8MP front camera, AF, F1.9 Main: Dual, 20MP Monochrome, Plus a 12MP RGB, F2.2 OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) with 4K video shooting.

Other features include: 64GB ROM, 4GB RAM, along with microSD card slot, that supports up to 256GB (using secondary SIM slot). The large display screen features a 2.5D glass and exceptionally high resolution and contrast. The sleek, dual-sim device runs on a 4000 mAh battery, enhanced with supercharge technology. The sophisticated device is available in numerous colors like: Space Gray, Moonlight Silver, Champagne Gold, Mocha Brown, Ceramic White and Black.

