After months of speculations, it seems that the rumors surrounding Nokia’s big comeback into the mobile industry is slowly starting to take shape. Our friends at Nokia Power User have managed to get their hands on the first leaked images of the world’s first Nokia phone running on Android – The Nokia D1C. According to the leaks, the device will be coming in two variants. Cheaper of the two variants will pack 2 GB RAM, 5-inch 1080p display and will have a 13 MP rear shooter. The second variant will pack 3GB RAM, 5.5-inch 1080 display and a 16 MP rear shooter. Other features include:

1.4 GHz Snapdragon 430 Processor

Adreno 505 GPU

2 / 3 GB RAM

Android Nougat 7.0

5 / 5.5-inch, 1080p display

16 GB internal storage

13 /16 MP Rear camera

8 MP FFC

As per pricing and availability is concerned, both the devices would be officially announced sometime in 2017. If we’re lucky, we might just get to see them at MWC 2017 as well. Will keep you guys posted of any new details surrounding the same so do stick around. Does the prospect of a Nokia device running on Android sound good to you? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below. Cheers!

