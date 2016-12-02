Here’s some good news for Huawei users especially those who own one of their flagship devices of the year. The company has officially announced that they would be rolling out the latest Android 7.0 – Nougat update on six of their devices at some point in Q1 2017. These include the following:

Huawei Mate 8

Huawei P9 Plus

Huawei P9

Huawei P9 Lite

Huawei Nova

Huawei Nova Plus

The update would also include the all new Huawei EMUI 5.0 which promises to bring the most user friendly experience to these devices. The UI is major improvement over its predecessor and brings a refreshing new look and feel to the aforementioned devices.

