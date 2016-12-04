In pursuance of its commitment to empower youth, Pakistan’s first and only youth centric telecom brand djuice is bringing in the first Pakistani online film ‘Oye Kuch Kar Guzar’ or ‘take the plunge’ in collaboration with YouTube. The film will inspire and actuate Pakistani youth into discovering their true potential and self-reliance in order to work their way towards realizing their dreams.

The film is the first of its kind to be crafted and featured solely on YouTube. Besides inspiring youth into self-discovery and self-belief, the maiden online film will go long way in strengthening the digital ecosystem and digital uptake in the country. It will establish and bolster digital media as a convenient and reliable entertainment resource in the country.

‘Oye Kuch Kar Guzar’ is especially designed to appeal to the youth of Pakistan. It will be the first time that a brand will allow viewers to choose their own story by using annotations, cards and end screens. The film aspires to enable youth to overcome their constraints, follow their dreams, confidently express themselves and own up to their individuality.

The film is a distinct genre to allow the viewer to steer the story flow according to their own taste and preference. The film is split into mini episodes and at the end each episode, the viewer can navigate the story in their chosen direction, besides being able to skip ahead or see related videos throughout.

Sharing his thoughts, Bilal Kazmi, Chief Marketing Officer said, “It is the first time that a Pakistani brand has created this sort of digital content for youth to inspire and motivate them into facing their true selves. This relatively newer genre will enable viewers to direct the story according their whims. We believe that internet has a massive potential to serve a digital entertainment resource. djuice has set the precedent and we will continue to create special online content in the future.”

Speaking on concept of Oye kuch Kar Guzar, Haris Rasheed, Director of the film said, “Coming from a middle class family, this is a story I myself deeply connect with. We all struggle to find our place in this fast paced world, and most of us give into the pressure of settling too soon with what we can achieve rather than what we want to achieve. With passion one can do what they want to do rather than what they have to do. Breaking free of the ‘norms’ of society and finding your own place and your own voice in this world doing what you love is what this story is all about.”

With the launch of 3G/4G services in the country, the technological uptake has improved exponentially. It has ripened many opportunities ready to tap into in the digital ecosphere. With a large portion of population having access to technology, the entertainment potential of internet awaited to be explored. djuice has opened newer horizons by launch of the film.

