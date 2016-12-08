Further to the launch of the highly anticipated Mate 9 in Munich, Germany earlier this month, Huawei announced the device availability in the Pakistan market today. After the tremendous response during pre-booking for the coveted Mate 9 Huawei Pakistan has finally made it available in the market. The Mate 9 is a beautifully-designed and powerful mobile that boasts impressive performance features and is now available at select retailers across the country.

The device features the Kirin 960 chipset, the world’s fastest performing smartphone processor and works 35% faster than other Androids on the market and. By far the most impressive and ground breaking feature of the device is the its adaptive ability and machine learning algorithm that predicts user behavior and customized phone resources allocation which will help it retain its high speed over time as opposed to slowing down like all regular smartphones. It functions on the new Android 7.0 nougat and EMUI 5.0, the HUAWEI Mate 9 re-imagines the native Android operating system using Linux to improve the experience, aesthetics and functionality.

In addition to the 60% increase in battery life, the Huawei Mate 9 features breakthrough, safe Super Charge technology that delivers a full day’s charge in 20 minutes. A 4000 mAh high-density battery coupled with the Mate 9’s advanced power saving technology increases battery life to provide over two days of uninterrupted performance. In the spirit of collaborating with industry leaders and innovators, the Mate 9 sees their signature dual-lens rear cameras co-engineered with Leica Camera AG. It comes with Leica second generation camera and the two 12-megapixel RGB and 20-megapixel monochrome lenses work collectively to produce stunning photographs and videos.

To ensure protection throughout use of the Mate 9, Huawei is offering a one year standard warranty. To personalize and enhance the service proposition, Huawei is offering accidental coverage Huawei Care+ and free postal repair service. The Mate 9 is now available starting from PKR 69,899/- in Champagne Gold, Space Grey, Moonlight Silver and Mocha Brown in 4 GB RAM and 64GB ROM at select retails outlets across the Pakistan.More fun will be there as Mate 9 comes with bundle offer 12 GB data for 3 months and Zong will provide a free sim in the box. Users will have to register/activate that number from the Zong customer center.

