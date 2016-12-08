As another year comes to an end, it is time to announce the top videos and music videos from 2016 on youtube.com.pk according to time spent watching, sharing, commenting, liking and more by viewers based in Pakistan. The following videos represents the amazing variety of creativity shared on YouTube Pakistan every day since the beginning of the year when YouTube officially returned to Pakistan.

Top 10 videos (excluding major label music videos)

Supplementary list: Top 10 music videos

Global Top 10 videos and music videos

Collectively these 10 videos have 550 million views and were watched for over 25 million hours. The channels behind them collectively have more than 40 million subscribers who tune in regularly watch the funny, insightful, entertaining things they create.

In Music, 2016 seemed to be all about “work,” with Fifth Harmony landing the year’s top music video (and more than a billion views) and Rihanna scoring the most views in the first 24 hours for a video in 2016.

So have you watched all these videos? If not do check them out! They came on this list for a reason! For even more end-of-the-year awesomeness and top ten lists, check out the YouTube Rewind channel.

