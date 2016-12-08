As another year comes to an end, it is time to announce the top videos and music videos from 2016 on youtube.com.pk according to time spent watching, sharing, commenting, liking and more by viewers based in Pakistan. The following videos represents the amazing variety of creativity shared on YouTube Pakistan every day since the beginning of the year when YouTube officially returned to Pakistan.
Top 10 videos (excluding major label music videos)
- Commander Safeguard – Jungle Main Mungle | New Episode!
- Jawani Phir Nahi Aani [HD 1080] ARY Films
- Udaari Last Episode Full HD Hum TV Drama 25 Sep 2016
- Cornetto Pop Rock –Desan Da raja (Sohni Kuri) By Qurram Hussain (Q) & Komal Rizvi
- DJ Bravo – Champion (Official Lyric Video)
- Dil Lagi Last Episode – 10th September 2016 ARY Digital Drama
- Mann Mayal Full OST HD HUM TV Drama
- Bin Roye Episode 1 Full HD Hum TV Drama 2 Oct 2016
- Shakar Wandaan – Video Song – Ho Mann Jahaan
- “ANGEL” SONG BY TAHER SHAH
Supplementary list: Top 10 music videos
- Afreen Afreen, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan & Momina Mustehsan, Episode 2, Coke Studio Season 9
- Kala Chashma | Baar Baar Dekho | Sidharth M Katrina K | Prem Hardeep Badshah Neha K Indeep Bakshi
- Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai Song | Sultan | Salman Khan | Anushka Sharma | Vishal | Badshah | Shalmali
- Tumhe Dillagi Song By Rahat Fateh Ali Khan | Huma Qureshi, Vidyut Jammwal | Salim – Sulaiman
- Aye Rah-e-Haq Ke Shaheedo
- Tera Woh Pyar (Nawazishein Karam), Momina Mustehsan & Asim Azhar, Episode 6, Coke Studio Season 9
- Qurat Ul Ain Balouch – Saaiyaan
- The Chainsmokers – Closer (Lyric) ft. Halsey
- Rang, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan & Amjad Sabri, Season Finale, Coke Studio Season 9
- Aaqa, Abida Parveen & Ali Sethi, Episode 1, Coke Studio Season 9
Global Top 10 videos and music videos
Collectively these 10 videos have 550 million views and were watched for over 25 million hours. The channels behind them collectively have more than 40 million subscribers who tune in regularly watch the funny, insightful, entertaining things they create.
- Adele Carpool Karaoke
- Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen/PIKO-TARO
- What’s inside a Rattlesnake Rattle?
- Nike Football Presents: The Switch ft. Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane, Anthony Martial & More
- Grace VanderWaal: 12-Year-Old Ukulele Player Gets Golden Buzzer – America’s Got Talent 2016
- Water Bottle Flip Edition | Dude Perfect
- Channing Tatum & Beyonce’s “Run The World (Girls)” vs. Jenna Dewan-Tatum’s “Pony” | Lip Sync Battle
- Donald Trump: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
- THE $21,000 FIRST CLASS AIRPLANE SEAT
- Brothers Convince Little Sister of Zombie Apocalypse
In Music, 2016 seemed to be all about “work,” with Fifth Harmony landing the year’s top music video (and more than a billion views) and Rihanna scoring the most views in the first 24 hours for a video in 2016.
- Fifth Harmony – Work from Home ft. Ty Dolla $ign
- Calvin Harris – This Is What You Came For (Official Video) ft. Rihanna
- Hasta el Amanecer – Nicky Jam | Video Oficial
- The Chainsmokers – Closer (Lyric) ft. Halsey
- Rihanna – Work (Explicit) ft. Drake
- Mike Posner – I Took A Pill In Ibiza (Seeb Remix) (Explicit)
- Sia – Cheap Thrills (Lyric Video) ft. Sean Paul
- ZAYN – PILLOWTALK
- Coldplay – Hymn For The Weekend (Official video)
- twenty one pilots: Heathens (from Suicide Squad: The Album) [OFFICIAL VIDEO]
So have you watched all these videos? If not do check them out! They came on this list for a reason! For even more end-of-the-year awesomeness and top ten lists, check out the YouTube Rewind channel.