As we move closer towards the end of 2016, YouTube has come up a with a unique way to celebrate and highlight all happenings throughout the year in a fantastic video titled “YouTube Rewind” . The video features some of the funniest and most viewed videos of the year that include the likes of the famous (yet quite annoying) social media sensation – The pen pineapple apple pen song, MKBHD, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Gigi Gorgeous to name a few.

Here’s what Portal A, the creator of the video had to say; “Casting Rewind is a massive and collaborative effort that involves YouTube, the Portal A team, as well as feedback from fans”, We’re looking at all of the big pop culture moments and particularly relevant videos from the year to see where the best fits are for talent. With 1000 moving parts and handling creative and schedules for 160+ talent, it’s basically like a massive jigsaw puzzle!”

Enjoy the video and tell us what you think of it in the comments below. You can also join in the conversation on social media using the hashtag #YouTubeRewind

