Microsoft has officially sealed its $26bn (£20bn, €24.5bn) LinkedIn acquisition deal, officially making the the owner of the popular social media platform. The closure comes almost six months after Microsoft’s intention to acquire LinkedIn first made headlines.

“Today is an exciting day, one I’ve been looking forward to since June. It marks the close of the agreement for Microsoft to acquire LinkedIn and the beginning of our journey to bring together the world’s leading professional cloud and the world’s leading professional network,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a blog post.

“As we articulated six months ago, our top priority is to accelerate LinkedIn’s growth, by adding value for every LinkedIn member,” he wrote. “However, we also see a greater opportunity to help ensure that everyone can benefit from digital technology and the new opportunities created by the digital economy. Technology alone will not solve these challenges, but together, working across private and public sectors, we can create more opportunity for everyone to participate and share in economic growth.”

“Today I’m pleased to announce that we’ve just officially closed the acquisition. I’m more confident than ever that our move to join forces with Microsoft will accelerate our mission to connect the world’s professionals to make them more productive and successful, and ultimately help create economic opportunity for every member of the global workforce,” LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner wrote in a blog.

Despite the massive integration plans, Weiner asserted that LinkedIn will “essentially remain unchanged”.