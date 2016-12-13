This year has been the year of smartphones for Pakistan and QMobile, Pakistan’s No. 1 smartphone selling brand, has been the frontrunner in innovating and bringing great smartphones with cutting-edge features at affordable prices. As 2016 comes to an end and we move towards 2017, QMobile has launched the smartphone of the year, “QMobile Noir Z12 Pro” a beautiful and glamorous addition to the Noir series following the success of the much loved Noir Z12.
Available on Daraz.pk at a special price of Rs. 19,999, QMobile Noir Z12 Pro is a sleek phone with a powerful 13 MP rear camera, an incredible screen size, great RAM/ROM in an unbelievably affordable price range, all bundled into one, making Noir Z12 Pro the most wanted smartphone of the year! In addition to a fingerprint sensor and DTS Surround sound, the 8MP front camera with a screen flashing mechanism is definitely the cherry on top for all selfie lovers out there!
With excellent customer care at the cornerstone of both organizations, Daraz, Pakistan’s No. 1 E-Commerce platform, and QMobile, Pakistan‘s No. 1 smartphone selling brand, continue their long-standing alliance to bring the best and most affordable smartphones to the country.
Qmobile Noir Z12 Pro- Price and Specifications
CPU: Octa-core 1.8 Ghz Cortex-A53
GPU: Mali T860MP2
Chipset: Mediatek Helio P10
OS: Android 6.0 Marshmallow with AMIGO OS
Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE Dual Sim
Design: 2.5D Screen, Fingerprint sensor, DTS Surround Sound
Display: 5.5” with Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution and Gorilla Glass protection
Memory: RAM: 3 GB / Internal: 32 GB
Card slot: yes, up to 128 GB
Camera: Primary: 13 MP f/2.0 with 5P lens, HDR, Secondary: 8 MP, High CRI flash
Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11, WiFi Direct, hotspot, Bluetooth V4.0, GPS – AGPS, USB OTG
Battery: 3,150 mAh
Exclusive Price on Daraz.pk: Rs. 19,999/-