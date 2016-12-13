This year has been the year of smartphones for Pakistan and QMobile, Pakistan’s No. 1 smartphone selling brand, has been the frontrunner in innovating and bringing great smartphones with cutting-edge features at affordable prices. As 2016 comes to an end and we move towards 2017, QMobile has launched the smartphone of the year, “QMobile Noir Z12 Pro” a beautiful and glamorous addition to the Noir series following the success of the much loved Noir Z12.



Available on Daraz.pk at a special price of Rs. 19,999, QMobile Noir Z12 Pro is a sleek phone with a powerful 13 MP rear camera, an incredible screen size, great RAM/ROM in an unbelievably affordable price range, all bundled into one, making Noir Z12 Pro the most wanted smartphone of the year! In addition to a fingerprint sensor and DTS Surround sound, the 8MP front camera with a screen flashing mechanism is definitely the cherry on top for all selfie lovers out there!

With excellent customer care at the cornerstone of both organizations, Daraz, Pakistan’s No. 1 E-Commerce platform, and QMobile, Pakistan‘s No. 1 smartphone selling brand, continue their long-standing alliance to bring the best and most affordable smartphones to the country.

Daraz promises its customers the biggest variety across all its categories to ensure a one-stop shopping experience – the best of its kind! With its guarantee of 100% genuine products, a growing portfolio of 100,000+ products, and a quick and reliable delivery network all over Pakistan, Daraz has been the front-runner in bringing the best and latest smartphones to all its customers by establishing nationwide reach and easy access.

As part of its focus on customer experience, Daraz ensures simple and risk-free shopping with safe payment options and a hassle-free returns policy, making Daraz.pk the number one platform to find the perfect phone from the comfort of one’s home and enjoy delivery at home!

Qmobile Noir Z12 Pro- Price and Specifications

CPU: Octa-core 1.8 Ghz Cortex-A53

GPU: Mali T860MP2

Chipset: Mediatek Helio P10

OS: Android 6.0 Marshmallow with AMIGO OS

Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE Dual Sim

Design: 2.5D Screen, Fingerprint sensor, DTS Surround Sound

Display: 5.5” with Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution and Gorilla Glass protection

Memory: RAM: 3 GB / Internal: 32 GB

Card slot: yes, up to 128 GB

Camera: Primary: 13 MP f/2.0 with 5P lens, HDR, Secondary: 8 MP, High CRI flash

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11, WiFi Direct, hotspot, Bluetooth V4.0, GPS – AGPS, USB OTG

Battery: 3,150 mAh

Exclusive Price on Daraz.pk: Rs. 19,999/-

Be Sociable, Share!













Comments

comments