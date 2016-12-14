Google today announced its annual Year in Pakistan Search, which looks back at 2016 through the collective eyes of searches on google.com.pk and offers a unique perspective on the year’s major events, top news makers and hottest trends.

Trending searches of 2016 on google.com.pk

Cricket score PSL schedule 2016 PTV Sports Live Euro 2016 PAK vs ENG iPhone 7 Bigg Boss 9 T20 World Cup Schedule 2016 Sultan Olympic Games Rio 2016

Trending people searches of 2016 on google.com.pk

QandeelBaloch AmjadSabri Abdul Sattar Edhi Donald Trump MominaMustehsan Mumtaz Qadri Pratyusha Banerjee Hillary Clinton Melania Trump DJ Bravo

In addition to showcasing what people were curious about in Pakistan, Google Search tools also offer insight into which topics captured the entire world’s attention in 2016.

Visit Google.com/2016 to explore the rest of the 2016 Year in Search stories and top trending charts from countries around the world.

What is Google’s Year in Search?

Google reveals the Internet’s spirit of the times through an exploration of the over one trillion search queries we receive each year. In addition to year end Searches, which highlights the top trends of 2016, we also have several tools that give insight into global, regional, past and present search trends. Google Search tools can never be used to identify individual users because we rely on anonymized, aggregated counts of how often certain search queries occur over time. These tools are available year-round for you to play with, explore, and learn from at Google.com/2016.

