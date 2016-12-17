Time and again Google comes up with something new and unique which not only makes us love our favorite tech giant even more, at the same time it creates a lot of excitement among the users. Initially announced for iOS, Google have now officially released their famous Google Keyboard or “GBoard” as its called for Android. Gboard has everything you love about Google Keyboard, speed and reliability, Glide Typing, voice typing and more plus Google Search built in. No more app switching; just search and share, right from your keyboard.

Gboard also has emoji search to help you find emojis faster, plus GIF search and multilingual typing to let you switch languages on the go.

Glide Typing – Type faster by sliding your finger from letter to letter

Voice typing – Easily dictate text on the go

Search and share anything from Google:

• Nearby stores and restaurants

• Videos and images

• Weather forecasts

• News articles

• Sports scores

• And anything else you’d search on Google

Emoji Search – Find that emoji, faster

GIFs – Search and share GIFs for the perfect reaction. GIF sharing is only available in apps that have implemented image keyboard support.

Multilingual typing – No more switching between languages manually. Gboard will autocorrect and suggest from any of your enabled languages, without the need to tap on the globe key.

Pro tips:

• Press and hold Enter to choose from hundreds of emoji in any app (Android 4.4+).

• Learns as you type: No need to manually add words to a personal dictionary. Type a word once and you can gesture type it or find it in suggestions next time. Long press a suggestion to remove it from your “learned words” or the keyboard dictionary.

• Sync your learned words across devices to improve suggestions (enable in Gboard Settings→ Dictionary → Sync learned words).

• Gesture cursor control: Slide your finger across the space bar to move the cursor.

• Gesture delete: Slide left from the delete key to quickly delete multiple words.

• Make the number row available all the time (enable in Settings → Preferences → Number Row)

• Symbols hints: Show quick hints on your keys to access symbols with a long press (enable in Gboard Settings → Preferences → Long press for symbols).

• One handed mode: On large screen phones, pin keyboard to the left or the right of the screen by long pressing on Enter and selecting the thumb icon.

• Fast symbols: Gesture from the “?123” key to temporarily switch to the symbols keyboard and insert a symbol.

• Fast capitalisation: Gesture from the SHIFT key to a character to capitalise it.

• Themes: Choose a theme with or without key borders to suit your style.

Over 120 languages supported.

For those of you who want to experience a new and unique way to interact with your daily messengers and other apps, should definitely give Gboard a try. Those of you who are already using it, can feel free to share their experiences so far in the comments below. Cheers!!!

Be Sociable, Share!













Comments

comments