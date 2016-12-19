Christmas is just around the corner and Google has come up with their own unique way to celebrate this festive holiday season. Starting from today, our favorite web giants have added a bunch of cool new features to Google Assistant as well as Google Duo. The Santa tracker has been added to Google Assistant which tells you the whereabouts of everyone’s favorite old man. For example, if you ask assistant right now, it’ll currently say he’s preparing for departure at the North Pole and will leave in 5 days. There are plenty of new Santa jokes that have been added to assistant as well which further enhances the fun and humor not just among the younger generation but for all those who are young at heart. For those of you who are celebrating Hanukkah, you can also ask it to spin the dreidel, too. It’s all in the name of holiday cheer 🙂

Besides this, Google have also integrated the festivities within Google Duo, their official video calling app with a twist; in which few unsuspecting kids experienced the magic of Santa in New York’s Made by Google store. Check out the video below and see the excitement on the faces of all the children who were lucky enough to be a part of this wonderful activity.

From all of us at Talk Android Phones, we would like to wish our dear readers and their families a very Happy Holiday Season. Stay Blessed you guys!!

