Whatsapp has been adding a lot of new features lately with the most recent ones being the option to make video calls and share GIF files. The most commonly used messaging app in the world is about to add another useful feature, the ability to edit and delete sent messages. Our friends on twitter, WABetaInfo (one of the most reliable sources of whatsapp updates especially for iOS) claim to have discovered the feature in the Whatsapp 2.17.1.869 beta build for iOS.

A video tweeted by them shows the deletion process in action. If you want to delete a sent message on both ends, hold the desired message long enough until the options for that message appear on your screen, select the “revoke” option and the message will be deleted on both ends. The edit option works the same way, hold down the message you want to edit and select the “edit” option to make amends in the message content.

Both the features are currently in testing stage on iOS (as in the case with all previous major Whatsapp updates) and there has been no official word out as yet from the company as to exactly when we can expect to get these on our Android devices. One thing is for sure though, the edit and revoke (delete message) features would definitely come in handy on a number of different occasions. For now, that’s all the update we have on this, will keep you guys posted on any news that surface pertaining the same in the weeks to come.

