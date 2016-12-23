Pakistan’s premier telecom and digital services provider, Telenor Pakistan’s mobile-agriculture service ‘Khushaal Zamindar’ has bagged the prestigious Pakistan Innovation Foundation (PIF) Award in the ‘Agri & Rural Innovation’ category at the 3rd Annual Pakistan Innovation Forum 2016. Poised to be Pakistan’s first m-agri service, ‘Khushaal Zamindar’ offers a host of solution-focused and ground-breaking advisory services which aim to facilitate increase in agricultural yield and trigger robust growth in the agriculture sector of Pakistan.

The award was presented by Chief Guest Dr. Miftah Ismail, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister and Chairman, Board of Investment at Serena Hotel in Islamabad. The forum sought to showcase and promote individuals and institutions who have gone against the tide to innovate and build something from scratch. The Conference featured an Innovation Showcase that brought together about 50 Innovators from across the country to demonstrate their ideas and talents.

Telenor’s Khushaal Zamindar, launched in December 2015, strives to empower farming households by improving access to timely and actionable information for sustainable impact through better yields. The service not only benefits small farmers but also gives agricultural businesses a platform to provide farmers across the country with their own content and messages. . Khushaal Zamindar also won the P@sha ICT Award for ‘Innovation in Service’ in October this year.

Telenor Pakistan has been actively involved in uplifting the agricultural sector in Pakistan and empowering society through its digital products and services. Recently, Telenor Pakistan entered into a partnership with the government of Punjab to launch the Connected Agriculture Punjab Package (CAPP), which includes a wide array of initiatives and services to the farmers, such as interest free loans, subsidies and access to consultancy and advisory services regarding crops and fertilizers.

Be Sociable, Share!













Comments

comments