Google, throughout the years have been integrating themselves with everything that we do, so much so that it has now become an active part of our lives. Today we look at some of the most unique and helpful services provided to us by the world’s largest tech giant:

Type in ‘five minute timer ’ and Google will present you with just that. In fact, you can request a timer of any length at all. What a cool feature!

With images from NASA, the Sloan Digital Sky Survey, and the Hubble Telescope, Google Sky allows you to search the far reaches of our universe.

4. Google Books Ngram Viewer

Google Ngram allows you to search through over 5 million books printed since 1500 to see how frequently they have been mentioned through the centuries. This is very informative!

5. Spelling out Long Numbers

Some numbers are so long that it can be hard to figure out exactly how they are to be said in English. Fortunately, Google allows you to find out simply by typing the number followed directly by =English.

6. Manual Writing

For those learning peculiar writing systems, like the Japanese, Google Translate allows you to write by hand the symbol which it will then translate for you.

You can also use the Google Input Tools service to help you type in various languages without needing to download a special keyboard. So far there are well over 80 languages offered.