Google, throughout the years have been integrating themselves with everything that we do, so much so that it has now become an active part of our lives. Today we look at some of the most unique and helpful services provided to us by the world’s largest tech giant:
Google Keep is just about the handiest mobile and desktop appliance there is. You can use it for notes and reminders. Set it so that you get all your notifications on every single device or computer you use to make sure you keep yourself informed.
Google Ngram allows you to search through over 5 million books printed since 1500 to see how frequently they have been mentioned through the centuries. This is very informative!
5. Spelling out Long Numbers
Some numbers are so long that it can be hard to figure out exactly how they are to be said in English. Fortunately, Google allows you to find out simply by typing the number followed directly by =English.
6. Manual Writing
For those learning peculiar writing systems, like the Japanese, Google Translate allows you to write by hand the symbol which it will then translate for you.
Google Scholar is a database designed for searching academic articles and books that have been peer-reviewed. So, if you need to look for something from a particularly refined subject, this is the best place for it.
The Google Art Project has been put together with the aim of making high resolution artwork available freely. The photographs are sourced from some of our planet’s finest museums and cultural institutions.
The Sound Search App/Widget for Android allows you to search for a song by letting it listen to the music around you. For instance, if you hear a song on the radio, the widget can listen in and tell you just what it is.
Whether you type in ‘Animal Sounds’ or just the name of a certain animal, Google has stored a vast number of animals sounds you can hear at the drop of a hat. This is great fun when you want to play with infants.
Giving to charity is something we often feel tempted to do, but are put off by a lack of sure information. One Today shows you clearly and simply which charities are reputable and how you can help them.
