QMobile has been in the market for quite a long time now and it has seen its ups and downs. This year they came up with a plethora of devices and a few stood out, one of them being the Z12 Pro. After using the device for a few days, I was quite happy (Sigh of Relief) with how QMobile has evolved in terms of feel and software smoothness.

Ok! so diving right in, the QMobile Z12 Pro comes with a 5.5 inch FHD (1920×1080) display, with a full metal body, bottom grill speakers and a fingerprint scanner. The device has a good grip, especially with the transparent back cover you get with the device. The device has dual sim capabilities, so you don’t need to carry another device for your office number. Qmobile have been generous enough to slip in an OTG cable in the box as well (for full details you can check out our un-boxing video). The FHD IPS LCD display is quite sharp, but you need to increase the brightness to around 80% to see it in bright sunlight. The sound on the device is pretty good, thanks to the DTS integration, you can actually hear the difference when it is activated or not.

On the power front, this mid ranger is no slouch, it runs on an 1.3 Ghz Media Tek Octa Core processor with 3GB of RAM, multi-tasking is very much do-able without a hitch, but some graphic heavy games such as Mortal Kombat X did tend to show a slight sign of lag, which you could easily look past if you are not a heavy gamer. The Z12 Pro comes with 32GB of storage (no 16GB model..YESS!!!) which is more than enough for hoarding pics,music,videos or just apps.If that is not enough you can always add a microSD card (upto 64GB) to bump up the storage.

The device runs on Android 6.0.1 out of the box with QMobile’s own theme on it, so you get all the Android Marshmallow goodies with it with some additional benefits from the theme. Now looking at the camera’s on this device, the 13MP main camera, was able to take some really nice macro-shots and even some landscape shot as well, but again lighting is very important, so if you want to take low-light photos, you can get pictures but not as good as some of it competitors. We have taken some sample shots, so you can decide for yourself. The front 8MP camera comes with a flash, and to be really honest, it happily surprised me, the selfies came out pretty great.

Finally the device runs on a 3,150 mAh battery which can easily last you around 18-20 hours, or even stretch a day, depending on usage. The device is available for PKR 20,999, but if you get it from Daraz.pk then you can avail a pretty cool discount. Don’t forget to check out our YouTube page as well and watch the review video as well.

Be Sociable, Share!













Comments

comments