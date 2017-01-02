From the Daraz and Kaymu merger, to the first online shoppable fashion week, to starting same-day and international delivery, to making Pakistan’s first 1 billion rupee sale- 2016 was a great year for Daraz

Daraz is now a digital icon – it has become the go-to source and a one-stop solution for everyone’s ecommerce needs. And of its several digital milestones, process developments and ground-breaking campaigns, the most important thing it did in 2016 was to focus on the customer. As the popularity and functionality of e-commerce grew, so did the need to hone the company’s approach – one that puts the customer at the center of everything.

