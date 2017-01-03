Iflix, the world’s leading Internet TV service for emerging markets, offering users unlimited access to thousands of TV shows, movies and more, today announced a multi-year content licensing deal with Hum TV, Pakistan’s most established and acclaimed 24-hour entertainment TV channel, ahead of its service launch in Pakistan.

iflix members in Pakistan will soon be able to binge on nearly 50 of Hum TV’s most popular and award-winning titles, including Bin Roye, Udaari, Mann Mayal Zara Yaad Kar, Pakeeza, Gul-e-Rana, Maan, Kaisay Tum Se Kahoon, Qaid-e-Tanhai, Vasl and many more. In the coming months, iflix will continue to add more of Hum TV’s best titles, with audience favourites including Humsafar, , Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Sanam, Diyar-e-Dil, Sadqay Tumhare, Dil-e-Muztar, Meray Qatil Meray Dildar, Man-o-Salwa, Shanakht, Kadoorat, and many more, to its vast catalogue.

iflix Group Chief Content Officer, James Bridges commented: “We are deeply committed to localization, and this landmark partnership with Hum TV is a testament to that promise. We are thrilled to add so many of Hum TV’s most popular and award-winning beloved, local dramas to our vast library of top international and regional content, as a part of our promise to deliver the best and widest selection of TV shows and movies from all over the world to our members.” Chief Strategy Officer of Hum Network Limited, Hassan Jawed commented; “Our collaboration with iflix exhibits our commitment to promoting quality entertainment content globally. As part of this commitment, we have focused on digital media to make our content easily accessible to our global target audience. We are confident that iflix will prove to be a key strategic partner for us in the years to come”.

Now available in Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, the Maldives and Brunei, iflix will continue to roll out its world-class service to key additional emerging markets in the coming months. Offering consumers a vast library of top Hollywood, Asian regional, and local TV shows and movies including many first run exclusives and award winning programs, each subscription allows users to access the service on up to five devices, including phones, laptops, tablets, and television sets, for viewing wherever, whenever. iflix subscribers can also download TV shows and movies from iflix’s extensive catalogue for offline viewing.

