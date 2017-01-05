CES 2017 is now underway and ASUS have taken this opportunity to officially announce the ZenFone 3 Zoom at CES this year, which is a refresh of its camera-focused line that cuts back on the camera in order to make room for a massive 5,000mAh battery. Despite that massive battery, the ZenFone 3 Zoom is 3mm slimmer than the original device.

The ZenFone 3 Zoom features a dual-camera setup, but one of the two lenses is only 2.3X magnification. The other lens features a 12 megapixel wide-angle lens with an f/1.7 aperture. That’s pretty similar to the setup found in the iPhone 7, which allows you to shoot photos with a bokeh effect of blurring the background with the subject in focus.

ASUS have not mentioned anything about the RAM or the storage as well as the pricing but we will soon be hearing about it more in the weeks to comes. The device is expected to hit all major retail outlets sometime in February.

Tech Specs at a Glance:

5.5″ 1080p display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor

5,000mAh battery

12MP dual rear cameras

Memory unannounced

Storage configurations unannounced

