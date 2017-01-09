CES 2017 which concluded yesterday in Las Vegas, once again lived up to its reputation of being the world’s best platform for different OEMs to showcase their upcoming devices most of them being consumer electronics. Even though we didn’t get to see too many smartphone manufacturer’s at the event (as it was expected) there were a few who did. Xiaomi had a few good devices on display. These included their bezel-less LED TV’s, a white variant of their flagship device the Xiaomi Mi Mix and three new colors for the ultra powerful Mi Note 2.

The Chinese OEM that has really impressed us in recent times had launched the Note 2 in October last year. The device packs some powerful specs that includes a 5.7″ FHD dual edge curved display, a quad core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, 4G RAM/64 GB storage or 6GB RAM/128GB storage (SD card is not supported), 22.5MP rear and an 8MP front camera, a 4070mAh battery and runs on Android Marshmallow. The Mi Note 2 initially got launched in three colors Black, Silver and Gold but now the company have unveiled Pink, Purple and Green variants of the same as well.

There has been no official announcement yet as far as pricing and availability of the new color variants are concerned but we do expect them to start retailing in the next few months. Our friends at Android Headlines have shared a few pictures of the upcoming devices and we do have to admit for a fact that both the purple and green variants look absolutely stunning. What do you guys think about the new color options? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

Be Sociable, Share!













Comments

comments