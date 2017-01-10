Time and again we have seen new OEMs making their mark in the smartphone industry and are continuing to do so. Some of the major players in the market that include Xiaomi, Amazon, OnePlus, Huawei, Infinix among others have been creating major strides in recent times. One such name that even though is unknown in this part of the world is iDroidUSA. For our readers who are residing in the United States, iDroid is a common name but for the rest of us especially those living in other countries like Pakistan, iDroid is a relatively new brand.

The concept of the brand was initiated by a group of four IT entrepreneurs who launched the company in 2014 in the city of brotherly love, Philadelphia, USA. The company has now expanded its operations across the United States, Canada, EU and Latin America and has offices in Philadelphia, Vancouver, Houston, Amsterdam and Dubai.

What started of as an idea behind the most user friendly tablet PC in the world quickly transformed into an entity which is now manufacturing not just smartphones but a plethora of other devices including smart wearables, feature phones, accessories and VR headsets. The one area which the company likes to put their major focus on is the masses and for that reason have come up with devices which are not only easily affordable but at the same time offer excellent value for money.

Some of the honorable mentions in their lineup include the Tango A5, iDroid Miami Mi5, the iDroid Apache G6 which not only pack a serious punch as far as the device’s hardware is concerned, but also at the same time provide most of the features that are available in other flagship devices that are available in the market.

So what do you guys think about iDroidUSA? Would you like to get your hands on of one their devices if it comes to Pakistan? We would certainly like to hear from you guys so feel free to share your thoughts with us in the comments below. Cheers!!

