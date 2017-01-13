After a long awaited wait, we finally got to see the one thing that eluded us all since a very long time – A Nokia device running on Android. Our wish was fulfilled last week when Nokia announced its first Android device, the Nokia 6. Today we take a closer look at the device thanks to our friends at TechDroider who have done an un-boxing video. The Nokia 6 is currently only available in China but as per a recent announcement made by HMB, the company plans to share more about the Nokia 6 on February 26th — a day before Mobile World Congress 2017 kicks off in Barcelona.

The Nokia 6 will feature an aluminum unibody, 5.5-inch Full HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor with X6 LTE modem, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, 16-megapixel rear camera, 8-megapixel front camera and dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support and is currently retailing in China for approximately $250 (approx 1700 Yuan).

