As per a few reports coming out of Sammobile, our most reliable source of scoops and insights on everything related to Samsung, have confirmed that the following devices will be getting the latest Android Nougat update in the coming months. There were rumors floating around since the last few days that the update was ready to roll out for the GALAXY S7 and the S7 Edge and they would probably still be the first devices to officially receive the latest update. Here’s the list of all the devices that are scheduled to receive the update:

Samsung Galaxy A3 (2016/2017)

Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016/2017)

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2016/2017)

Samsung Galaxy A8

Samsung Galaxy A9/A9 Pro

Samsung Galaxy S6

Samsung Galaxy S6 Active

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge+

Samsung Galaxy S7

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S7 Active

Samsung Galaxy Note 5

Samsung Galaxy Tab S2

As mentioned earlier, the official dates for the updates roll out have still to be officially confirmed by Samsung but we do expect them to arrive sometime in the first quarter of 2017 (fingers crossed). For those of you owning any of the aforementioned devices receives the update in the near future, feel free to share your experiences with us in the comments below. We’ll keep you guys posted on any further happenings in the weeks to come so do stick around for more. Cheers!

Be Sociable, Share!













Comments

comments