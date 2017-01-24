Huawei has once again changed the game by reducing its prices – Because of the overwhelming response from the market; Huawei has recently unveiled the new price updates for Honor 8, Nova Plus and Y6 PRO which have delighted tech enthusiasts across the country. The Honor 8 now stands at PKR 47,500/- instead of PKR 48,499/-. Huawei really considered both cultural needs and consumer-trends, while designing the functional elements of this revolutionary device.To make the offer juicier, the prices of some other highly sought after models have also been reduced in the new bundle. You can now get the photography wiz Huawei Nova Plus in PKR 38,900 instead of PKR 41,000 and the Y6PRO 4G in just PKR 17,999 instead of PKR 18,500.

Launched on October 16’, Huawei Honor 8 comes with a 5.20-inch touch screen display, having a resolution of 1080×1920 pixels, at a Pixel per Inch (PPI) of 423 pixels. The revolutionary device is powered by a 1.8GHz, Octa-Core Kirin 950 processor and 4GB RAM. The phone has 32GB of internal storage, and a microSD card of up to 128GB. Most importantly, Huawei Honor 8 packs a 12-MegaPixel primary camera on the rear and an 8-MegaPixel front shooter capturing fabulous selfies.

“Huawei prides itself in being the most technological advanced smart phone company in the world. Our ultimate aim is to provide our users with one of a kind advanced gadget that can keep up with the pace of modern life. Our customers are a primary part of our process and success. Huawei believes in treating its loyal customers and therefore we have now decreased the prices of some of our prestigious models”. – Mr. Blue king Country Head, Huawei.

With the intention of giving back to its customers, Huawei once again takes another great initiative as a token of appreciation. These price updates will be operational from today. Customers can now go and get their hands on these amazing devices at their nearest retailer.

