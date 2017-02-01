Huawei is a global leader in telecom technologies and solutions, offering a wide range of powerful smartphone devices. As the popularity of Huawei’s products has rapidly expanded to every corner of the country, the high-tech enterprise has now associated with the young and vibrant Pakistani heart-throb – Shehryar Munawar, to redefine the future with their dual lens camera. With its newly released Honor 6x Huawei containing a dual lens 12MP + 2MP rear camera you can capture life’s magical moments in the highest definition to empower your inner photographer.

With the advent of technology, we have developed an innate system to capture and document our lives from the day a child is born and throughout his life. These pictures are like a highlight reel of our lives giving us a trip down memory lane or something to smile about. The true revolution in the era of documentation came with the arrival of the smartphone camera, which was handy and always available. Coupled with the rapid progress of social media, this has tuned users to continually click and capture. Hence a camera is undeniably the most important factor while purchasing a smartphone for almost all users. Camera features and quality can make or break a smartphone for a major segment of consumers. Huawei being a pioneer in technology, is determined to keep upgrading and treating customers with innovative options and cutting-edge technology.

Huawei started with the introduction to dual-lens cameras in the industry which was preceded by a partnership with the world leading international photography brand; Leica Cameras. Now, raising its benchmark, Huawei has yet again come up with an ingenious campaign that will give its customers ‘double the experience’ in their smartphone photography. Shehryar Munawar is a famous actor, model and film producer, who has worked with Huawei in the past as a brand ambassador as well. Shehryar’s charasmatic personality, as well as the ability of picking out-of-the-box projects, blends perfectly with Huawei’s DNA of keeping users up-to-date with the latest smartphone technology in all aspects, from revolutionary design to one-of-a-kind tech features.

Huawei is committed to deliver exceptional services to the rapidly expanding segment of smartphone users in Pakistan, who seek powerful global connectivity and info-tainment, round-the-clock, on-the-go. To stay updated about this campaign and others, you can follow Huawei’s Facebook and Instagram page.

Be Sociable, Share!













Comments

comments