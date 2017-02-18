An informative ‘Digital Competition’ has been started on the official ‘facebook’ page of Huawei Pakistan, to raise awareness and promote the powerful features of the Huawei Honor 6X smartphone. The page also features a video of the famous TV star and Huawei’s brand-ambassador – Sheheryar Munawar.

As Huawei continues its tradition of regularly introducing attractive deals for promoting its smart-devices, this ‘Digital Competition’ has been launched to engage the customers and inspire them to gain more information about the Honor 6X device. The same ‘facebook’ page also features Huawei’s newly released teaser-advertisement, where the heart-throb – Sheheryar Munawar is seen asking the fans; if they know enough about the new Honor 6X.

In this video-advertisement, Sheheryar Munawar invites the fans to write three key features of the Honor 6X device in the comment section of the facebook page. This contest will conclude with 3 lucky winners, who will be given a fantastic opportunity to win a Free Honor 6X device.

Sheheryar has appeared in several Huawei endorsements and was the star attraction of Huawei’s newest TVC campaign for the 6X. Recently, Sheheryar also did a fan meet-up in the fortress square mall Lahore, where he interacted with fans, took selfies with them and spoke about the innovative features of the Honor 6X. This coveted device comes packed with extraordinary features, starting from its revolutionary dual-lens camera, with a wide aperture, 0.3 second focus and low-light, crisp photography. It performs at a remarkable speed due to its 2.1 GHz Octa-core processor, 32GB ROM and 3GB RAM.

The device is powered by a large 3340 mAH battery and a handy finger-print sensor. It is available at selected retail outlets all over the country, for an attractive price of Rs. 28,499/-, in vibrant colors like; silver, grey, and rose gold. To get more updates about the ongoing offers and to participate in the contest, you can follow the Facebook and Instagram pages of Huawei Pakistan.

